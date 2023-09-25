Intel Confirms Meteor Lake’s Arrival to Desktops in 2024

In a recent development, Intel has confirmed that its multi-chipset Meteor Lake CPUs will be making their way to desktops. This announcement comes after the tech giant’s decision to release its codenamed Meteor Lake processors exclusively for notebooks this year.

Meteor Lake’s Journey

Intel’s 14th generation Core series, which is set to be released this year, will include the codenamed Meteor Lake processors for laptops and the codenamed Raptor Lake refresh CPUs for desktops. The exact rationale behind Intel’s decision to limit its Meteor Lake processors to notebooks this year remains undisclosed. However, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Group at Intel, shared in an interview with PCWorld’s Mark Hachman that the Meteor Lake desktop version is slated for a 2024 release.

What Do We Know So Far?

Details about Intel’s Meteor Lake are still under wraps. Speculations suggest that the Meteor Lake CPUs might feature up to six high-performance cores and an unspecified number of energy-efficient cores. This configuration seems apt for compact desktops, but it might not fully meet the requirements of gaming aficionados.

Furthermore, both Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake processors are anticipated to use the alleged socket V1 for LGA1851 CPUs and the 800-series chipset platform motherboards. These motherboards, specifically designed for Arrow Lakes, will be available in Core i7 and Core i9 variants. They are expected to cater to gamers and enthusiasts, offering advanced voltage regulating modules to ensure optimal performance.

Technological Advancements

Meteor Lake will be based on the Intel 4 node, emphasizing extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. In contrast, Arrow Lake will employ a 2nm-class Intel 20A process. Both are likely to feature graphics tiles crafted using TSMC’s N3E technology. A notable aspect of the Intel 20A process is its integration of RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia power delivery, which aims to boost performance—a feature that enthusiast-grade CPUs will undoubtedly appreciate.

Key Takeaways:

Intel’s Meteor Lake CPUs are set to arrive on desktops in 2024.

The 14th generation Core series will include Meteor Lake processors for laptops and Raptor Lake refresh CPUs for desktops.

Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake processors will likely use the socket V1 for LGA1851 CPUs.

Both Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake will feature advanced technological processes, with Meteor Lake focusing on EUV lithography and Arrow Lake on a 2nm-class process.

Stay tuned for more updates on Intel’s Meteor Lake and its impact on the tech industry.