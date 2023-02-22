Infinix’s latest cost-friendly and high-design language device, the SMART 7, pushes the frontiers of innovation at just Rs. 7,299

Let your daily-use essential Smartphone experience go a notch higher with Infinix’s latest unveil from its value-driven SMART series. Infinix, one of the leading technology brands has launched SMART 7, which is stylish and advanced, yet makes no compromises on the essentials like Big Display, Big Battery and Bigger Memory to deliver an engaging experience to the users.

To be available on Flipkart at a special launch price of Rs.7299, SMART 7 features several category-first cutting-edge features such as 6.6-inch HD+ display with 25% more brightness, 6000 mAh battery and upto 7GB (4GB+ 3GB virtual RAM) of expandable RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone comes in three attractive colour variants: Emerald Green, Night Black, and Azure Blue.

Making no compromises on style factor: SMART 7 has been attractively designed in a structured wave pattern on the back panel inspired by the lively ripples to give users a unique, practical & trendy experience. It’s positively charged Silver ions possess antimicrobial protection keeping in mind the health aspects of the users. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded with the camera module and the flash light, adding a compound structure to the device.

Biggest and vibrant display: To ensure a bigger and brighter mobile viewing experience, the all-new SMART 7 comes with a massive 6.6” HD+ resolution, the brightness of 500 NITS for a cinematic viewing experience. Its levels of automatic brightness control, from 500 NITS to 1 NIT, make the images and videos clear and comfortable to watch.

Remarkable storage and performance: The all-new SMART 7 is the most reasonably-priced smartphone with 64GB storage and a dedicated MicroSD slot that can expand the storage by up to 2TB to keep more of your favorite content at once without running out of space. It is further backed by an in-built 4GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 3GB virtual RAM that can be extended. By enabling the virtual RAM feature, consumers can enjoy a smooth experience while multitasking between up to 20 apps

Upgraded with the latest Android 12, SMART 7 is powered by Octa Core processor and the latest XOS 12 skin, which gives the device a clean UI with a white background. The interaction area, including the icons, have been moved down for users’ convenience. To keep things private while travelling in crowded places, the Peek Proof mode in the device obscures the display, so others have a hard time snooping at your screen when you chat or use your phone. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Kids Mode to give limited access to the little ones when they intend to use it. The SMART 7 also comes with an XClone dual app feature, which lets users run a second application of a certain app like Instagram or WhatsApp simultaneously if they are using two sim cards. Users can also save more pictures and memories by compressing photo size from MB to KB in a split second with the Photo Compressor feature. The device comes with a dedicated 360-degree flashlight on both the rear and back sides of the device that can be enabled for various scenarios.

Goes big on security: SMART 7 ensures extra privacy with features that are easy to understand and use. The device comes with a dedicated Fingerprint sensor and a Face unlock feature for a safe and convenient unlocking experience.

Massive Battery: The smartphone breaks the industry standards with a first-in-segment 6000 mAh battery backup with a Type-C Connector, which is a universal and convenient charging solution. The battery also comes with a power marathon tech that enhances the battery life by 25%. The battery gives the device a standby time of 33 days, close to 50 hours of talk time, and almost 24 hours of video playback, allowing users to binge-watch their favourite entertainment content and enjoy music or have conversations for prolonged hours.

Camera performance: SMART 7 features a 13MP dual AI rear camera with a dual flash, whereas the rear camera comes in 5MP with a dedicated LED flash.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1186 service centres across 1000 towns in India, allowing users to access a responsive after-sales experience. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.