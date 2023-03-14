Infinix’s latest 24” Y1 Smart TV available on Flipkart from 15th March at just INR 6,799

Looking for a better way to enjoy your favorite shows than watching on your laptop or smartphone? Consider purchasing a personal smart TV to enhance your daily entertainment without breaking the bank. Infinix, a trusted smartphone brand is launching its latest 24Y1 Smart TV on Flipkart starting March 15th. With an equitable price tag of INR 6,799, this Smart TV features a bright screen, the largest number of in-built OTT apps in its segment, and other convenient features to ensure superior picture quality and high-quality stereo sound for unlimited content consumption.

The newest addition to the Y1 series by this brand provides a vivid and secure visual experience through its 24-inch HD LED screen. It is equipped with HLG support and boasts 250 NITS of brightness which allows for the adjustment of dimness levels to produce clear and brighter images. The eye care mode minimizes the emission of blue light, allowing viewers to enjoy their entertainment without straining their eyes. The Infinix 24Y1 Smart TV’s viewing experience is further amplified by its two powerful 20W Dolby stereo speakers that can fill your living room or bedroom with rich sound.

Equipped with a Quad-core Processor and 4 GB of storage, the brand-new 24Y1 Smart TV guarantees a lag-free and seamless user experience. It comes pre-loaded with popular OTT apps like Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak allowing consumers to stream endless hours of movies, series, and live news on the big screen without downloading any apps from the app store.

Additionally, the latest 24 Y1 Smart TV offers multiple connectivity options, including 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 RF input, 1 AV input, 1 Headphone jack, 1 COAX out, LAN, and WiFi. The TV also includes a remote with two hotkeys and one-click assistance to access YouTube and Prime Video.