Infinix’s feature loaded HOT 12 Play goes on sale from 6 December 2022 at Flipkart

After a successful introduction, Infinix’s feature-rich HOT 20 Play will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from today. With a 6.82″ HD+ Punch Hole Fluid Gaming display, 90 Hz Refresh Rate, and 120 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, the all-new HOT 20 Play stands out for being incredibly fluid on every touch. While users can enjoy a smooth browsing experience, pro gamers can experience faster gaming response. The smartphone sports a large screen and one of the brightest screens, with a peak brightness of up to 500 NITS, allowing for vibrant experiences both indoors and outdoors.

By providing the greatest camera in its class, the HOT 20 Play carries on the legacy of Infinix. It has a 13 MP Dual (f1.8) back camera with a specialised AI lens, a quad-LED flash, and a powerful image algorithm to offer portrait Bokeh effect that best enhances the focus of each picture.

The gadget is powered by the segment’s largest battery, 6000mAh, which keeps the smartphone operational even after intensive usage throughout the day. The HOT 20 Play’s engaging viewing experience and is enhanced by an immersive and cinematic 3D sound processing experience offered by the DTS speaker for maximum and surround sound engagement.

For the first time, HOT 20 PLAY employs an Aerospace-Grade Cooling Material – hexagonal boron nitride, better known as white graphene – which is typically used for heat dissipation of rocket engine nozzles. It maintains great antenna performance while dispersing heat. The device also has the Dar-link 2.0 engine, which enables intelligent dynamic control of the CPU and GPU to ensure smooth performance in heavy-duty games and significantly increases battery life. To eliminate interruptions, HOT 20 Play has Erdal Engine 3.0, which allows users to view short videos without interruption.

The smartphone offers lag-free multimedia consumption with large 64 GB storage space and a 3-in-1 memory card slot, which is extendable up to 256GB on HOT 20 Play through MicroSD. It runs on the newest Android 12 with OS 10.6 on top. The devices use Memfusion RAM technology, which allows the 4GB RAM to be expanded to 7GB RAM (4GB LPDDR 4x RAM + 3GB expandable virtual RAM).

The HOT 20 Play gadget supports 18W Type C rapid charging, letting users to do their favourite things for as long as they want without having to worry about constantly charging the phone.