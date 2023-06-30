Infinix’s announces India’s first 32inch WebOS QLED TV

Infinix is poised to introduce its much-awaited QLED TV series that aims to revolutionise the way people watch television. Anticipated to be priced under just INR 12K, Infinix’s QLED TV will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The series will be powered by LG WebOS, an intuitive and user-friendly software that provides seamless content access and navigation, personalization and faster performance for a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

Infinix WebOS TV will sport a frameless design, boasting modern aesthetics and slimmer profiles with vivid colours, rich blacks and precise tone accuracy. The inclusion of a magic remote provides consumers with convenient features like a scroll wheel for effortless navigation, speed dial options, and other functionalities.