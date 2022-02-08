Infinix, the budget smartphone maker is foraying into the upper mid-range market with the Infinix Zero 5G smartphone. The phone will be launched in the country on February 14th and will come with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC and will get 13 5G band support out of the box. The phone gets up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS3.1 storage. In terms of optics, there is a triple camera setup on the rear, with a main 48MP sensor, a 12MP 2X optical zoom lens capable of 30X digital zoom and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Zero 5G gets an all-plastic build, a 3.5mm audio jack, Android 11 with XOS on top and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Inifnix Zero 5G specsheet

6.78″ Full HD+ IPS LCD panel, 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC

6 / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage

Rear Cam: 48MP (wide), 12MP telephoto (2x Optical, 30X digital zoom), 2MP depth sensor

Front Cam: 16MP

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging

We will be knowing more about the price on the day of launch i.e Feb 14th.