Infinix is the newest smartphone manufacturer to launch a 5G smartphone in India. The Infinix Zero 5G which happens to be the Chinese company’s first 5G smartphone comes with nice specs such as a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery onboard backed by 33W fast charging. One the rear lies a triple camera setup comprising of a 48 MP primary camera and a 16 MP selfie cam. On the front lies a 6.78-inch full HD+ having a 120Hz refresh rate.

Infinix Zero 5G price and availability in India

The Infinix Zero 5G has been priced extremely competitively at Rs. 19,999. This applies to the single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model the phone comes in. The phone is set to go on sale starting February 18 and comes in two exciting shades of Cosmic Black and Skylight Orange.

The company has also lined up some exciting offers to go with the launch. That includes the Infinix Snokor (iRocker) wireless earbuds which will be on offer for just Rs. 1 to buyers of the Zero 5G smartphone. However, that would be only after seven days from the purchase of the smartphone. The earbuds otherwise are priced Rs. 999.

Apart from these, Flipkart too has lined up some offers which include a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 1,667. Plus, those purchasing the phone using Citi Bank cards qualify for an Rs. 750 instant discount. That is not all as Flipkart is also offering its Smart Upgrade option on the Zero 5G for an additional price of Rs. 99.

Infinix Zero 5G specs

The Infinix Zero 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels. This display has a max refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. Other salient qualities of the display include a 20.5:9 aspect ratio along with 500 nits of peak brightness. The display also incorporates a punch hole that accommodates a 16 MP front cam having an f/2.0 lens as well as dual LED flash.

Also, while still on the camera, the Infinix Zero 5G also features a triple-lens rear cam. That includes a 48 MP primary sensor having an f/1.79 aperture and a 13 MP portrait lens which is also capable of 2x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Complementing the two is a 2 MP depth sensor as well. The rear cam also benefits from a dual LED flash.

Further, it is the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC that makes up the core of the smartphone and is paired up with an 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Plus, there is also the option to add an extra 5 GB of virtual RAM. The internal storage too is expandable to 256 GB using microSD cards. Power comes from a 5000 mAh battery which is supported by 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options with the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and OTG. Plus, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as is a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, g-sensor, e-compass, and a proximity sensor. Other features of the phone include dual speakers with DTS surround sound support. For user authentication, there is the fingerprint sensor as well.