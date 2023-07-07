Infinix unveils its flagship & Most Powerful laptop series ZEROBOOK 13th Gen to spark creativity among professionals

To help India’s professional get PRO in their fields, Infinix, is here to raise eyebrows with its flagship ZEROBOOK 13 series packed with innovative and first-in-segment features. This premium laptop hosts features like uber-fast processing speed, face tracking, long battery life and much more.

The series is equipped with latest 13th Gen H series processors and 96EU Iris ® Xe Graphics integrated graphics card which is capable of accommodating heavy data processing, programming, video editing, image design and other demanding work scenarios. The laptops will be available on Flipkart with introductory launch pricing starting 51,990 for i5, and 64,999 & 69,990 for i7(16GB & 32GB RAM Variant), 81,990 for i9 (1TB).

Fast and smooth performance: Equipped with the latest 13th Generation intel core processors, the ZERO BOOK comes in three processor variants (i9, i7 and i5) and offers leading edge-performance hybrid architecture. The laptops are integrated with powerful 96EU Iris® Xe Graphics card and are also backed by PCIe 4.0 SSD, promising users with higher input/output operations per second (IOPS) and potentially lower power consumption.

The laptops come with a category first Unique Over Boost Switch which turns the device in three different modes: Eco mode (to maximise battery life), Balance mode (to maintain stability between the over boost and eco mode) and Over boost mode (to deliver higher performance at 54W output power while using heavy software). The red rear light on the hinge of the device ensures that the over boost mode is active.

The ZEROBOOK 13 series makes no compromises on the connectivity. It features all the connectivity ports to accommodate the users’ needs, including one SD slot, one 3.5 mm earphone slot and one USB 3.0 slot. It also comes with the latest Wi-Fi protocol with 6GHz support and offers up to 9.6 Gbit/s throughput with Bluetooth 5.2. this means even if there are too many competing signals for your laptop to get through, there will be enough room for up to seven maximum-capacity Wi-Fi streams to all be broadcast simultaneously and not interfere with each other. The series also includes a Dual-mic Array with AI Noise Cancellation that, not only captures user’s voice clearly, but also blocks out unwanted background noise.

Thin and aesthetically pleasing design with superior viewing experience: The all-new Infinix ZEROBOOK 13 laptop series oozes interstellar aesthetics with its Meteoric phase design and light metal body with 16.9mm thickness, perfect for the new age-creators. It also comes with rear hinge light with over boost switch. The laptops sport a vivid colour-rich 15.6-inch display with ultra-clear full HD resolution of 1920*1080 and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, which is the highest in this segment. This makes the device perfect for designers and YouTubers who are creative and imaginative. The new ZEROBOOK 13 series makes learning from home for students and online meetings for freelancers (like copy editors, writers) extra productive with an AI Beauty cam enhancement feature that can track the face and blur the background even while users are not in a static position. The viewing is further enhanced by a Quad array balanced audio feature that ensures crisp high tones and heavy bass with 2x High frequency 2 Watt speakers in the bottom and 2x low frequency 1Watt speakers in the front.

For easy and quick unlocking, there is a finger print sensor on the power key button of the laptops.

Long-lasting Battery backup: Bid adieu to the stress of frequently charging your laptop in the middle of focused tasks. The new ZERO Book series is backed by a high-capacity 70Wh battery. It is supported by a segment-first Hyper 100 Watt multi-utility Type C charger along with a DC charger point that can charge the laptops in close to 2 hours. So, while binge watching your favourite content on the laptop, a full HD video playing session can last up to 10 hours. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1250+ service centres across 1000 towns in India, allowing users to access a responsive after-sales experience. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres. Today, the brand has more than 10 million happy consumers in the country.