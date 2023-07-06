Infinix to Launch Game-Changing Devices: W1 QLED TV Series and HOT 30 5G Smartphone

Infinix, a leading technology company specializing in innovative consumer electronics, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of two groundbreaking products: the Infinix W1 QLED TV Series and the Infinix HOT 30 5G smartphone. These highly anticipated devices are set to redefine entertainment and connectivity, delivering exceptional performance and cutting-edge features to enhance the digital lifestyles of our users.

The Infinix W1 QLED TV Series, set to launch on July 11th, promises an immersive viewing experience like no other. Powered by webOs, the most advanced and intuitive TV operating system, the W1 QLED TV series offers a seamless and intuitive user interface. With vibrant colors and exceptional picture quality, the QLED technology delivers an extraordinary visual feast for the eyes. Bringing premium entertainment experience at an unbeatable price, the W1 QLED TV will be priced under INR 12,000.

The W1 QLED TV Series will be available in two variants: the 32″ HD QLED and the 43″ UHD QLED. In addition, both variants support Apple services and AirPlay features, allowing users to effortlessly stream content from their Apple devices. The 43-inch variant also comes with the Magic Remote, enabling convenient navigation and control over your entertainment experience. Moreover, the Infinix W1 QLED TV Series is compatible with the ThinQ Al mobile app, providing seamless integration with your smartphone for enhanced control and customization options.

On July 14th, Infinix will unveil the HOT 30 5G smartphone, revolutionizing the way consumers experience mobile connectivity. At a price point of under INR 13,000, the HOT 30 5G boasts of 14 5G bands, ensuring lightning-fast internet speeds and allowing users to enjoy a truly immersive online experience. The device’s 6.78-inch FHD+ Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 580nits guarantees stunning visuals, providing a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. The HOT 30 5G also offers the biggest memory in its segment, with up to 16GB* RAM and 128GB ROM, enabling users to store their favorite content without compromise.

Designed with elegance and durability in mind, the HOT 30 5G features a premium design with an IP53 splash proof rating, safeguarding against accidental spills and splashes. With its 6000mAh big battery and 18W Type-C fast charge support, the HOT 30 5G ensures extended usage and quick charging capabilities, keeping users connected throughout the day. For enhanced security and convenience, the Infinix HOT 30 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock technology, providing multiple options for effortless device access. NFC support allows users to conveniently make payments via wallets and connect their devices seamlessly.

The Infinix W1 QLED TV Series and the HOT 30 5G smartphone are set to make their mark in the market, offering unparalleled features and performances to elevate entertainment and connectivity to new heights. Stay tuned for further updates and mark your calendars for the official launch dates.