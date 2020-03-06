Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie cam launched in India, priced INR 9,999

Infinix has announced the launch of its new S5 Pro smartphone in India which it believes can well shake up the budget sub Rs. 10k smartphone segment in the country. That again has to do with the advanced features and specs that the phone comes with, prime among which is its incorporation of a pop-up selfie camera which also is a first in the price segment.

The pop-up front cam design also allows for 6.53-inch FHD+ display to stretch right to the edges, allowing for a truly immersive viewing experience. Infinix said the 19.5:9 display has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, pixel density of 403 along with 480 NITS of brightness. Add to that the DTS-HD Surround sound technology which the company said will provide for Premium Cinematic Sound experience.

Powering the phone is a Helio P35 cpu which works in unison with a 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 64 GB of storage. Other features of the phone include a 4000 mAh battery along with fingerprint sensor and face unlock which the company says can unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds.

For selfies, the phone comes with a 16 mp AI camera of f/2.0 aperture and screen flash. Top that off with AI Portrait and 3D Face Beauty mode that the phone comes with to allow for the best quality selfies at all times. Infinix said the selfie cam has drop protection which means the cam will retract if a fall is detected to prevent damage.

The selfie cam also offers dust and splash protection while the cam itself is designed to last 150,000 times of usage. This, the company said will allow for usage lasting at least eight years if the selfie cam is used 50 times a day. The rear again comes with a 48 mp triple camera arrangement with dual LED flash and 9 types of scene detection capability.

Sale of the new S5 Pro starts March 13, 2020 with Flipkart being the official retail partner.