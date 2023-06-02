Infinix Note 30 5G to sport JBL’s immersive stereo speakers and the segment’s highest-resolution 108MP camera

Infinix is preparing to expand its Note series by introducing Note 30 5G in mid-June. The device will feature JBL-powered stereo surround sound, taking entertainment to new heights. The new Note Series with Sound by JBL will deliver enhanced audio with distortion-free volume, deeper bass and JBL’s signature sound that users will enjoy, especially when listening to music or watching videos.

“The JBL brand is all about delivering the fullest sound experience, and we are therefore extremely proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio through Sound by JBL. Rooted in a shared passion for sound, we know the Infinix team is committed to audio excellence in their mobile devices, and we will continue to work together bringing upgraded sound quality to more consumers as we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Infinix for more product development.” – Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Consumers can also expect Infinix Note 30 5G to surpass all others in the segment with 108MP high-resolution imaging camera system, guaranteeing unmatched clarity, sharpness and depth in photos and videos. The upcoming device from Infinix to come with a film mode for shooting videos with a cinematic flair and a super night mode for low-light images with exceptional clarity and minimal noise. The smartphone is also expected to include a dual-view feature of recording videos simultaneously from the front and rear cameras, giving them a unique and immersive feel.