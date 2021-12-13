The much anticipated Infinix Note 11 series of gaming smartphones comprising of the base Note 11 and the Note 11S have finally been launched in India. Price starts at Rs. 11,999 for the Note 11 with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model. Then there is the Note 11s in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configurations that are priced Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. Other features of the phone include a 6.95-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, triple-lens – 50 MP, and a pair of 2 MP sensors – at the rear. Both the phones feature Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology and come with a 5000 mAh battery.

Note 11 and Note 11s price and availability

The Infinix Note 11 comes in a single version having 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 11,999. The phone is going to be available from Flipkart from December 23 onwards. Colour options include Glacier Green, Celestial Snow, Graphite Black.

With the Note 11S, there are two models, one with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that is priced at Rs. 12,999 while the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at Rs. 14,999. The Note 11S series is set to be available from Flipkart from December 20 onwards. The Note 11S is available in shades of Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Grey.

Infinix Note 11 specifications

The Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 750 nits of peak brightness. The display offers 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, a 100000:1 contrast ratio, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is also bolstered by the Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection. Under the hood lies the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, which together with the ARM Mali – G52 GPU and the Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology ensures a powerful gaming experience. It comes with 4 GB of LPDDR4X memory and 64 GB of storage.

Coming to optics, there is the triple camera system at the rear which includes a 50 MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an AI camera all of which is complemented by a quad-LED flash. For selfies and videos chats, there is the 16 MP front shooter complemented by a dual-LED flash.

The phone runs the company’s XOS 7.6 OS based on Android 11. Power comes from a 5000 mAH battery that is backed by a 33W fast charger. The company is also claiming the new Note 11 to be the slimmest in its category, it being just 7.9 mm thick.

Infinix Note 11s specifications

The Note 11S is larger with a 6.95-inch punch-hole FHD+ display having a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note11S also complies with TUV Rheinland standards for Low Blue Light emission. On the other side of it lies the MediaTek Helio G96 processor which together with Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost technology promises a rich gaming performance. Aiding in that is the memory and storage configurations of 6 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage respectively.

The triple rear camera arrangement comprises of a 50 MP primary camera along with a pair of 2 MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shooting. Then there is the quad LED flash too as well as the 16 MP front shooter for selfies and video chats. There is a dual-LED on the front too for enhanced clarity.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery supported by a 33 W fast charger and runs the company’s proprietary XOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S common features

Both phones feature a Unique Supercool system for quick heat dissipation and a haptic feedback Linear motor for a more natural gaming experience. There also are the cinematic dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound for natural sound reproduction. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a face unlocking system.