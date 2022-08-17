Infinix launches the HOT 12 with the largest 6000mAh battery

Ads

Do you get anxious when your phone runs out of battery while watching your favourite series during a 2-hour-long drive? Fret no more! Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group is here to the rescue with its newest addition to the HOT 12 series. The brand has launched a promising new smartphone, HOT 12, which is slated to make its way for sales on Flipkart on August 23. The device has a big & smooth screen, massive battery, and significant storage space for the new-age users to enjoy an uninterrupted entertainment experience.

Priced at INR 9499, HOT 12 sports a bigger display, storage space and battery in its price segment. Packed with an array of high-end features, expandable memory, and a greatcamera, the smartphone promises an immersive and long-lasting entertainment experience to customers of the future. The device is available in four exciting colour alternatives: 7-degree Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Exploratory Blue, and Polar Black

Biggest Display: Infinix’s refreshing new HOT 12 stands out for its 6.82” Drop Notch display with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 180 Hz of Touch Sampling rate, making the device supremely smooth during long hours of gameplay with less eye fatigue. Along with the big screen, the smartphone also has one of the brightest displays in the category of 460 NITS with 1500:1 contrast ratio for a superior visual experience. Meanwhile, a 99% sRGB colour gamut with a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio can deliver agreat viewing experience. The colourful viewing experience of the device is backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum audio output with a premium entertainment experience.

Ads

Enhanced Security: HOT 12 ensures extra privacy with features that are easy to understand and use. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel and a Face Unlock feature for enhanced phone security and data stored in the device.

Power-packed performance and Expandable memory/storage: Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor with a highly efficient 12nm production process, HOT 12 comes with 64GB internal storage backed by up to 7GB RAM (4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and an additional 3GB virtual RAM). Users will not have to wait for them to launch and can immediately multitask between the apps. This device also comes with a dedicated memory card slot through which user can expand the memory up to 256GB

Massive Battery: HOT 12 comes with a 6000mAh battery powerhouse with a massive 63 days of standby time. Users can turn on the Ultra Power Mode via Power Marathon Tech and enjoy up to 25% of battery life on the device. Powered by 18W fast charging, the battery allows users to go about their daily routines without worrying about frequently charging their phone.

Great camera experience: Hot 12 reinforces the tradition of Infinix in delivering the best-in-class camera capabilities. The device is equipped with a 50MP triple rear camera with QUAD-LED flash, 2MP Depth Camera and AI lens. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features like Time-lapse video recording mode, FHD video recording, and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP wide selfie camera with AI Beauty mode and a Dual LED flash that captures wide selfies and Time-lapse videos.

Living up to its customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust service centre network with 1186 service centres across 1000+ towns in India. This allows users to enjoy after-sales experiences. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the CarlCare App that empowers the users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.