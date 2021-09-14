Infinix has launched its Zero X series of smartphones in India. The camera-oriented phone features a 108 MP primary cam on the top model, the Infinix Zero X Pro. Coupled to the periscope lens arrangement is the company’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, which Infinix said makes the Zero X series best suited to shoot high-resolution images of objects as far as even the moon as well. Infinix is calling it the Super Moon Mode Camera. Here is a brief introduction to the Infinix Zero X, the Zero X Pro, and the Zero X Neo that makes up the Zero X series.

Infinix Zero X specifications

It’s a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display having 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution that you have at the top. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. Making up the core of the phone is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with eight cores that works in tandem with 8 GB of RAM along with another 3 GB of Extended RAM. For storage, there is the 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage onboard with the option to add another 512 GB of storage via microSD cards. The phone runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

The Infinix Zero X also features a three-camera arrangement at the rear. That includes a 64 MP primary camera along with a pair of 8 MP sensors, one of which is for ultra-wide angle shooting while the other comprises of a 60x periscope lens. There is a quad-LED flash as well while the camera also benefits from an optical image stabilization (OIS) and an electronic image stabilization (EIS) feature as well. A 16 MP front shooter together with a dual flash allows for selfie shots and video chats.

Sensors onboard include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery that is backed by a 45 W fast charger.

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

The Infinix Zero X Pro shares a lot of similarities with the Infinix Zero X. That includes the same display as well as the processor while there also is the same three-lens camera setup at the rear as well. However, instead of the 64 MP primary cam on the Zero X, the Zero X Pro comes with a 108 MP sensor. The front meanwhile gets the same 16 MP selfie shooter.

Another area where the Zero X model differs from its Pro counterpart is that the latter offers 128 GB and 256 GB of storage options. Also, the Pro model comes with a larger 5000 mAh battery. Everything else remains the same as the base Zero X.

Infinix Zero X Neo specifications

Here too, there are quite a few similarities with the other Zero X models. For instance, there is the same MediaTek Helio G95 chipset coupled to an 8 GB of RAM. The rear also gets the same triple camera arrangement comprising of a 48 MP primary cam, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a periscope lens. Then there also is the same 16 MP front shooter as well, complete with the same dual-LED flash.

There is 128 GB of storage onboard while power comes from the same 5000 mAh battery that is backed by an 18 W fast charger. The front display is however the largest of the three, it being all of 7.78-inches. It’s a Full HD+ IPS display having a 20.5:9 aspect ratio having a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Availability and pricing details

Infinix is yet to reveal when exactly we can expect the Zero X series to make its debut in India, or what it is going to cost. However, rumor has it that it likely will start at around the Rs. 22,000 ball mark.

Meanwhile, the Infinix Zero X is going to sport shades of Nebula Black and Starry Silver while the Infinix Zero X Pro will have color options of Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown. With the Infinix Zero X Neo, you have color options of Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue.