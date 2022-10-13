Infinix Launches 2 new products Smart TV (43Y1) & Laptop (INBOOK X2 Plus)

After successfully establishing its mark in the Indian laptop market by unveiling its budget-friendly INBook X1 series last year, Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group, is now ready to raise eyebrows with its advanced INBook X2 series packed with innovative features. The latest entrant INBook X2 Plus is here to create a rippling effect with its superior design & colour-rich display, high-capacity battery with universal charger and smoother performance starting at INR 32,990. Weighing just 1.58 kg with 14.9 mm thickness, the 11th Generation Intel Core device is packed with several first-in-segment features paired with unique additions. It will be available in three processor variants i3 (256/512GB), i5 (512GB), and the top speed i7 (512GB) i5 & i7 comes with Integrated Iris Xe Plus Graphics

Model INBOOK X2 PLUS Launch Price i3 8+256GB 32990 i3 8+512GB 35990 i5 8+512GB 42990 i5 16+512GB 47990 i7 16+512GB 52990

*INBOOK X2 Plus variants and the costing in India.

Ultra-sleek & light design with superior viewing experience: The all-new Infinix INBook X2 Plus laptop is the lightest at this price point currently available in the laptop market. Even with an Aluminium alloy-based metal body, it weighs only 1.58 kgs, and is 14.9 mm slim. However, this makes the device portable, durable as well as heat resistant, allowing users to hop from one place to another with it at ease.

Crafted with a fully brushed metal design, the laptop represents a perfect balance between durability and aesthetics. While 40% of the entire back panel is designed in brush metal aesthetics, the rest of the 60% sports a solid colour which makes the device resistant to scratches and shocks.

The laptop sports a vivid colour-rich 15.6-inch display with ultra-clear full HD resolution of 1920*1080, 100% sRGB colour reproduction and 300 NITS of brightness, which is the highest in this segment. Also, the ultra narrow bezels on the sides make the device perfect for home and office use. However, what makes it unique is the Xstrike keyboard. With a depth of just 1.2 mm, the response time of the keys is as fast as 1ms. The keyboard’s backlight further enhances the typing experience for users under low-light circumstances. The new INBook X2 Plus also has an upgraded Premium Anti-Glare Glass touchpad with multi-touch support for smoother gesture control while browsing. Its enlarged size allows users to expand the touchpad’s traditional control limit border.

The new Infinix INBook X2 Plus makes learning from home and online meetings extra enriching with a 1080p FHD web camera, the highest in this segment. It is further paired with dual LED flash, dual microphones and 1.5W dual DTS speakers for an immersive sound experience while watching videos, attending long-distance meetings or playing games.

The laptop comes in three trendy and vibrant colours to suit every style: Blue, Red and Grey.

Lightweight yet high-capacity Battery: Bid adieu to bulky and outdated laptop chargers! The new INBook X2 Plus is backed by a high-capacity 50Wh battery. It is supported by one of the fastest in the segment – 65W fast, multi-utility Type C charging capabilities with PD3.0 safe charging. The easy-to-carry charger can charge the laptop up to 65% in 60 minutes. A fully charged laptop allows 10 hours of web browsing, 8 hours of video playback and 8 hours of regular work. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability.

Fast and smooth performance: Supported by the 11th Generation Intel Core Processors, the Infinix X2 Plus comes in three processor variants (i3, i5 and i7) that are compatible with Out-of-the-box Windows 11 Home. However, the i5 and i7 processor variants are integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphic, which adds to the utility a user seeks while watching a high definition content or working on different tools while upscaling any video/photo with immersive graphics. They are also backed by PCIE 3.0 SSD Fast Storage certified by NVMe, promising 5X fast internal storage drive than a traditional HDD storage device usually found in heavy laptops and PCs.

Storage: While the Intel Core i7 Processor variant of INBook X2 Plus only comes in a 16 GB RAM+512 GB ROM storage option, the i3 processor variant comes in two storage capacities: 8GB RAM 256/512 GB ROM. The i5 variant has two storage options: 8GB RAM+512GB ROM/16GB RAM+512GB ROM. An extra slot is provided for ROM expansion to let the users increase their internal storage by upto 2TB.

All three processor variants of Infinix INBook X2 Plus are backed by an 8GB/16GB LPDDR4X RAM that can give the users enough power to accomplish demanding tasks at once, such as creating heavy presentations, graphic designing, and programming. The 14.9 mm slim laptop makes no compromises on the connectivity. It features all the connectivity ports to accommodate the users’ personal and professional needs, including two USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port for data transfer and one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack.

The INBook X2 Plus features a Simple File Sharing solution that allows Infinix users to connect their devices to the laptop without any wire to share files and folders in just a click. In the absence of WiFi connection, users can create their personal Smart Hotspot through their Infinix smartphones in just one click.