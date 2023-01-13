Infinix is set to make a power-packed entry in 2023 with new launches

Marking a grand entry in 2023, Infinix is all set to offer innovative products with exciting launches in January. The upcoming products Note 12i, the Zerobook, and the Zero 5G Turbo boasts of First in Segment Technology (FIST) specifications and will be available on Flipkart.

The Note12i is for users looking forward to immersive multimedia experience. It boasts a big 6.7 inch FHD display with 1000 Nits Peak brightness, additionally it has a 5000 mAH battery life, 64GB of internal storage, and 4GB of RAM.

The Zerobook is ideal for professionals, gamers or users who needs a powerful laptop for multitasking. With a 15.6-inch IPS LED backlit display and a maximum brightness of 400 nits, the gadget is bright and can be used outside. Zerobook has 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB/1TB NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD storage.

Lastly, the Zero 5G Turbo is built to give a premium experience to consumers with an impactful performance. It has 13 GB (8 GB + 5 GB) of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, as well as a Dimensity 1080 processor for a lag-free mobile user experience. It also sports a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP with optical zoom capabilities.