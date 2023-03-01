Infinix introduces 24” Y1 Smart TV , the brightest and feature rich smart TV

Looking for a smart TV for all your entertainment fix without breaking your budget or worrying about your living space? Then the latest Y1 variant from the house of Infinix is your deal. The legacy smartphone brand is here to make your home entertainment lively and economical by launching its latest 24Y1 Smart TV. Reasonably priced at INR 6,799, the Smart TV comes with a bright screen, most number of in-built OTT apps in the segment along with other convenient features to ensure superior picture quality and high-quality stereo sound for unlimited content consumption. It will be available on sales on Flipkart from 15th March.

Bright and safe viewing experience: To ensure vibrant picture quality and bring life to your favourite movies, videos & shows, the smart TV sports a 24” HD LED display backed by HLG support for improved dynamic range and ensuring details in content in both very bright and very dark scenes. A combination of HLG with 250 NITS brightness further helps dim and adjust brightness levels to produce clear and more luminous pictures. The TV also does its bit to take care of the viewer’s eyes with the eye care mode as it reduces the emission of blue light.

Unlimited entertainment options: The Smart TV comes loaded with pre-installed OTT apps including Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak. Consumers can stream endless hours of movies, series and news live on the big screen without downloading any app from the app store.

Powerful Sound system: The bright viewing experience of Infinix 24Y1 Smart TV gets further enhanced by its powerful Dolby stereo sound system to deliver a rich, clear, high-quality cinematic sound experience. The two 16W box speakers can fire up the sound in your living room or bedroom, letting you drown in the sea of entertainment.

Multiple connectivity: The latest 24 Y1 Smart TV offers numerous connectivity options. It sports 2 x HDMI ports), 2x USB ports, 1 RF input, 1 AV input, 1 Headphone jack, 1 COAX out, LAN and WiFi. The TV also has a remote with two hotkeys with one-click assistance to YouTube and Prime Video.

Powerful performance: The all-new Infinix 24Y1 Smart TV is powered by the Quad-core Processor with 4 GB of storage for high-performance. Viewers can experience optimal viewing with a lag-free and smooth user interface.