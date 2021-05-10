Infinix slowly and steadily has built a name for itself in the Indian market. While the brand has tried to breach the sub-INR 15,000 markets, they have been most successful in the sub-INR 10,000 segments.

A chunk of their sales is being carried out offline in the southern regions of the country. Fuelling that craze, the brand has announced a new phone in under INR 10,000, called the Infinix Hot 10 Play. The phone packs in a huge display and battery while sticking to the smartphone basics. It is being offered in the Indian market at a sticker price of INR 8,499.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Specifications

Before starting with the Infinix Hot 10 Play review, let’s have a look at the phone’s specifications.

Display: 6.82-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) resolution

6.82-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) resolution CPU: Octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 Processor

Octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 Processor RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB

64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB Software: Android 10 (XOS 7)

Android 10 (XOS 7) Main Camera: 13MP (f/2.0, PDAF) + depth sensor

13MP (f/2.0, PDAF) + depth sensor Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0), LED flash

8MP (f/2.0), LED flash Connectivity: microUSB port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio

microUSB port, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio Cellular: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, rear-mounted

Yes, rear-mounted Battery: 6,000mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Infinix Hot 10 Play

10W charger

Micro USB Cable

TPU Case

Screen protector

SIM Ejector Tool

Documentation

Design & Display

In typical fashion, the Hot 10 Play also is a massive phone with a 6.82-inch display. Infinix has a history of making large phones and the Hot 10 Play follows the same design language. The phone has a polycarbonate construction with a pattern on the back.

The phone is being offered in four colors, Purple, Aegean Blue, Morandi Green, and Obsidian Black. Starting with the back, we get to see a dual-rear camera setup which is disguised as a quad camera. The camera module is made in such a manner that at first glance you might confuse this for a quad-camera setup. There is also a fingerprint sensor in the center, while Infinix branding lies underneath.

Moving to the button placement, the power button and the volume rockers are located on the right side of the device. A SIM tray on the left-hand side, followed by the speaker grill, micro-USB port, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

Taking a closer look at the front reveals the massive 6.82 LCD with an HD+ resolution and a dewdrop notch. The bezels all around have been kept to a minimum except for the chin; this can be justified given the price. The display gets sufficiently bright, and outdoor visibility is decent. The colors come out well and can be tweaked as per your taste via settings.

Overall, the display is above average at best and there is still room for improvement given the competition in this space.

Software & Performance

The Infinix Hot 10 Play runs Android 10 with its custom XOS 7 on top. Just like other customs UIs, XOS is a highly customizable skin that lets you change many aspects of the UI, ranging from themes, custom icons, and more.

While XOS brings in nifty features to the mix like the Game Boost mode and Bike-mode but also comes with a ton of bloatware. Apps like Opera, PHX News, Flipkart, and games like Danger Dash and Mayan Jump are pre-installed. Most of these can be uninstalled which is a plus. Other than the XOS provides a decent experience with good animations and memory management.

Coming to the performance, the Infinix Smart 5 gets powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. This SoC is quickly picking up pace in the budget segment. The phone is being offered in just a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The Soc is capable to churn out decent performance which is on par with the competition.

During our tests, which included light browsing, social media, and casual gameplays, the phone performed well. We did try some gaming, and games like Call of Duty Mobile ran low to medium settings. The gameplay was not that sluggish but not that great either which is to be expected in a budget product.

Cameras & Battery

Talking about the camera, the Infinix Hot 10 Play comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The overall design of the module is a bit misleading due to a fake sensor cut-out that houses the AI branding. There is a 13-megapixel main sensor which is assisted with a depth sensor.

There is an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The camera app is fairly basic, something we have already seen on a number of Infinix devices. There is AI baked in the app which helps in certain modes and situations.

Images taken by the main sensor in broad daylight come out decent. The HDR performance is also average at best. With the additional depth sensor, we get some amount of background blur, which elevates the shots. In low light, the main sensor did struggle a bit but kicking in the SuperNight did help brighten the subjects. the 8-megapixel selfie shooter produces above-average shots in line with the smartphone’s price. Though the skin tones are way off in our opinion and they can see a bit of beautification being done in the background despite the being turned off.

The phone comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery which is now becoming a standard in the budget segment. There is a MicroUSB port here which makes the phone a bit more dated and we hope the brand fixes this in the coming iterations. In our tests, the phone lasted two days with moderate usage, which comprised web surfing, social media, texting, and occasional gaming. The phones come with a 10W charger inside the box, and using the same brick; we were able to top-up the phone in a little over 2 ½ hours.

Pros

Big display ideal for content consumption

Excellent battery life

Cons

Bundled Bloatware

Camera performance can be better.

MicroUSB charging port

Verdict- Should you buy it?

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has a big battery and display, making it ideal for watching movies, playing games, and web surfing. Given the 4GB RAM, the performance is on par with the best of phones in this segment. The only issue we have is with the amount of bloatware installed here and how heavy XOS can be at times.

Having said that the cameras do need a bump as well. We have the same camera on a number of older Infinix phones and a pair of new sensors will be appreciated. Given the current competition in the ultra-budget segment, Hot 10 Play’s survival seems very difficult. Alternatives that you could explore are the Poco C3 and the Moto E7 Power.