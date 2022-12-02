Infinix amplifies its HOT series with new entrants; feature loaded HOT 20 Play and HOT 20 5G with 12 Bands connectivity

After the grand success of its fully loaded line-up from the HOT 12 range this year, Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group, today announces the launch of futuristic entrants from its newly unveiled HOT 20 series. Positioning them as fully loaded budget-friendly smartphones, the all-new HOT 20 Play and HOT 20 5G will be the most sought-after devices for users looking for uninterrupted future-ready experiences with a power-packed performance. In contrast to the previous series, which boasts a larger battery and screen with a punch-hole fluid gaming HD+ display and DTS audio processing, the new line-up from the latest series will have LED flash-equipped selfie cameras, a larger battery capacity compatible with 18W Type C quick charging, dual LED flash in the primary camera of HOT 20 5G, and a quad-LED flash in the primary camera of HOT 20 Play.

Sharing his insights on the new devices, Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said, “Infinix has always believed in elevating its products through meaningful disruptions. Our feature loaded HOT series has significantly influenced the Indian market with its many FIST (First In Segment Technology) features like superior display, high-end performance and battery at consumer-friendly price points.

With HOT 20 Play and HOT 20 5G, we have continued Infinix’s tradition of democratising technology through game-changing innovations, aiming to create strong connect with our customers.

5G enablement becoming a key aspiration among smartphone users our latest offering HOT205G is aimed at empowering the larger audience with this technology, this will be an addition to our existing 5G portfolio ZERO5G and NOTE125GSeries”.

HOT 20 5G is the first in the segment to be supported by 12 band 5G connectivity and just like our existing 5G devices with 12 bands gives a seamless and Shuddh 5G network all across the country. These levelled-up features and the latest technologies make the new HOT 20 devices futuristic with better performance, latest specs, and improved functionality.”

Both the HOT series devices are launching on Flipkart from 1st December and the expected sales of HOT 20 play – 6th December and HOT 20 5G – 9th December. HOT 20 Play and HOT 20 5G will be available at INR 8999 and INR 11999. Both smartphones are available with up to 7GB RAM (4GB RAM with 3GB of expandable memory) and 64GB storage. While HOT 20 Play comes in three exciting colour alternatives- Luna Blue, Aurora Green and Racing Black; HOT 20 5G will be available in Space Blue, Blaster Green and Racing Black. The roster of high-performance 5G smartphones is compatible with the 12 major bands, N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N77 and N78. The diverse multi-band compatibility promises improved connectivity and stellar performance to the users.

Bigger, Smoother and Smarter Display: Infinix’s refreshing new HOT 20 Play stands out for its 6.82″ HD+ Punch Hole Fluid Gaming display with a 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 120 Hz of Touch Sampling Rate, making the device supremely smooth on every touch. While users can enjoy a smooth browsing experience, pro gamers can experience faster game responses. Along with the big screen, the smartphone also has one of the brightest displays in the peak brightness category upto 500 NITS, for streaming in clear outdoor sunlight.

Meanwhile, HOT 20 5G is equipped with a 6.6″ FHD+ HyperVision Gaming Display with a first-in-segment 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate and 180 Hz Touch sampling rate that lets you make unhindered clicks. It has a 1900:1 colour contrast ratio and is backed by the latest DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) Sunlight Readable Technology. The tech senses ambient light using AI algorithms which refines the screen contrast, improves the picture’s brightness and enhances the overall display in strong sunlight.

The engaging viewing experience of HOT 20 Play is supported by an immersive and cinematic 3D sound processing experience enabled by the DTS speaker for maximum engagement.

Powerful and redefined performance: Backed by a powerful Octa Core G37 gaming Processor and its capable Arm Cortex-A53 CPU, the brand-new Infinix HOT 20 Play offers top speeds of 2.3GHz. Using a power-efficient 12nm production process, the G37 delivers superb power efficiency during long hours of gameplay. To further optimise the gaming performance, the HOT 20 PLAY, for the first time, uses Aerospace-Grade Cooling Material, commonly used for heat dissipation of rocket engine nozzles – hexagonal boron nitride, also known as white graphene. It ensures excellent antenna performance while dissipating heat. The device also features the Dar-link 2.0 engine, which provides intelligent dynamic management of CPU and GPU to ensure smooth performance in heavy-duty games and prolongs the battery life significantly. To avoid interruptions due to a weak network, HOT 20 Play comes installed with Erdal Engine 3.0 to let users watch short videos, even in weak signal scenarios.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G is the most budget friendly smartphone backed by a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which ensures outstanding all-around performance with a dominant frequency of 2x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 and 6x 2GHz Cortex-A55, which is 20% faster than its predecessor. This offers an excellent experience of faster application response, higher game FPS (frame rate) and a smoother network connection. To elevate the user performance for everyday gamers, the device comes installed with a Bionic Breathing cooling technology, which can transpire heat out quickly, ensuring 100% thermal conductivity and reducing the chipset to 5 degrees within 2 minutes.

Operating on the latest Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top, both devices promise lag-free content consumption with massive 64 GB storage space and a 3-in-1 memory card slot, that is expandable up to 256GB on HOT 20 Play via MicroSD and 1TB on HOT 20 5G via MicroSD. The devices are equipped with Memfusion RAM technology that enables the 4GB RAM to add up to 7GB RAM (4GB LPDDR 4x RAM + 3GB of expandable virtual RAM).

HOT 20 5G comes with Dual 5G SIM cards that support premium VoNR voice service, allowing users to enjoy high-quality voice with low latency on either of the two SIM cards. 12 Bands will support it to ensure call and data concurrency on the 5G network. Users can keep playing a game with one SIM card and have another to make a phone call without affecting the game server connection.

Additional Smart features: While the Infinix HOT 20 Play has been designed with a Fingerprint sensor on the back panel, the HOT 20 5G has a side fingerprint unlock system for enhanced security. They both come with an On-The-Go (OTG) support, allowing users to connect a full-sized USB flash drive or USB A cable to the devices through the Micro USB or USB-C charging port. The OTG cable also allows reverse charging, allowing the devices to directly access files on a USB flash drive or digital camera or connect to an external device such as a keyboard or mouse.

Feature-rich Camera experience: The all-new HOT 20 Play continues the tradition of Infinix by offering the best-in-class camera. It features a 13 MP Dual (f1.8) rear camera with a dedicated AI lens, quad-LED flash and a robust image algorithm to provide portrait Bokeh capture that optimally enhances the focus of each photo.

Simultaneously, HOT 20 5G sports a 50MP Super Nightscape Camera with dual LED Flash that promises colourful, bright, and sharp photos under even the most difficult lighting conditions. Its Super Night Mode leverages AI algorithms and an f/1.6 large aperture to bring in more light in every shot taken, even when it’s pitch dark. The rear camera also has a real-time eye-tracking autofocus feature paired with AI algorithms that helps to deliver more natural and studio-style pictures. On the front, both smartphones feature an 8MP in-display selfie camera with a single LED flash.

Big Battery with fast charging: HOT 20 Play is backed by the biggest battery in the segment, 6000mAh, which keeps the smartphone operational even after long hours of heavy usage. Meanwhile, HOT 20 5G is backed by a 5000mAh Power Monster Battery with Power Marathon power-saving technology, which keeps the smartphone operational all day at a stretch with a single charge when used moderately. Users can now say goodbye to battery anxiety. The device can also deliver 125 hours of music playback, 20 hours of navigation and 11 hours of gaming.

The HOT 20 Series devices are compatible with 18W Type C quick charging, allowing users to do their favorite things, for as long as they want, without bothering about frequently recharging the phone.