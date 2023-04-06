Indkal announces the launch of acer large appliances

Indkal Technologies announced the launch of their highly anticipated line of Acer large appliances in India, beginning with its premium Air Conditioners and Washing Machines. The company also announced the launch of its premium W series QLED Smart TV models, along with two large sized televisions in 65 inches and 75 inches further strengthening its smart television range. The new range of Air Conditioners and Washing Machines will be available across online and offline channels.

The upcoming range of Acer large appliances will be available across two series: Quad and Halo. The Quad series Air Conditioners and Washing Machines will be feature-rich yet available at affordable prices, while the Halo series Acer Air Conditioners and Washing Machines will cater to customers who are looking for top-of-the-line products with premium features and services.

Air Conditioners will be available in three split variants of 1.0 ton, 1.5 ton, and 2.0 ton in Quad and Halo series with many high-end features like the Super Chill Mode, InverterTec, 4-Way Convertible, AiSense and many other features. The split type will be available at a special limited-time launch price of INR 27,999. Acer Washing machines will be available in 6.5 Kg, 7.0 Kg, 7.5 Kg, and 8.0 Kg capacities and will again sport some premium functionalities such as CareTec Wash, Built-in Heater, AiSense and will be starting from INR 13,499 for a limited-time promotional price at launch. Both the ranges in Air Conditioners and Washing Machines will be available at both e-commerce and offline retail from 08 April onwards.

Acer Halo series Air Conditioners and Washing Machines, which are the high-end flagship products will come with an industry-leading warranty and service terms to customers as a highlight of quality and reliability and will only be retailed through selected channels and strategic partners.

Jade Zhou, Vice President, Acer Incorporated said, “We are very excited to extend our partnership with Indkal Technologies to large appliances. Indkal has developed a compelling line-up of Air Conditioners and Washing Machines that include innovative features and technology; yet are easy to use and provide great value to users. These products are an excellent example of breaking the barrier between people and technology.”

Commenting on the launch, Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies said, “Since introducing Acer televisions in India in 2021, we have received an overwhelming response from our customers and that has enhanced our expectations from the Acer large appliances business. Indian consumer of electronics and appliances has progressively become more conscious about the value derivation from the product, both in terms of quality and features. This phenomenon makes us very excited as it plays into our strength of building great product-market fit with focus on offerings which are high on technology, loaded with category defining features, and most importantly have superior build and design quality.”

Atul Lall, Managing Director, Dixon Technologies, expressed his excitement as the strategic manufacturing partner for Acer Televisions and Washing Machines. “Dixon Technologies is thrilled to work with Indkal Technologies as the manufacturing partner for Acer Televisions and Washing Machines. Indkal’s uncompromising pursuit of delivering cutting edge and innovative products in the Acer brand with top-notch quality aligns perfectly with ours. We are excited about the launch and look forward to extending this partnership to more products in the future.”

Daljit Singh, Managing Director, Amber Enterprises said, “We thank Indkal for selecting Amber as their partner for Air Conditioners. We are excited to work with Indkal Technologies as the manufacturing partner and see a great opportunity in delivering the best energy-efficient and innovative products in the Acer brand.