India’s Top-Listed Casino Apps Were Ranked by User Experience

Hands On UX Test Reveals What Desi Players Get for Their Real Money

A recent empirical first-hand research conducted by SevenJackpots Casino in cooperation with ABC World Media reveals the level of customer satisfaction desi real money players can expect from India’s top-listed casino apps.

“User experience (UX) is the very essence of customer satisfaction,” the research team states in the beginning of the study and analyzes what are the different factors that comprise quality UX, such as smooth gameplay, intuitive navigation, seamless e-payments, adequate and fast customer support, as well as decent speed and overall performance.

The hands on test procedure designed by the researchers at SevenJackpots aimed to evaluate in practice the following detailed aspects of the UX provided by each participating individual casino gaming app:

How easy is it to download and install the app and get registered?

How much time does it take for a game to load?

How easy is it to make a deposit?

How smooth and intuitive is navigation?

How easy is it to make a withdrawal?

How easy is it to get help from customer support?

How Were the Tests Performed?

The practical tests were conducted on location in India via full-scale paid gaming sessions on all of the five top-rated casino apps: Betway, Casino Days, PureWin, 10Cric, and Bettilt, with each of them played on popular models of the five leading Android smartphone brands : Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, plus iPhones.

According to SevenJackpots internal data, these six smartphone brands combined represent 82.86% of the mobile devices used by Indian online casino players.

Different network speeds and media: 3G/4G and Wi Fi were also used for the test sessions. Every step of the way was given an individual score by the testers along a 1-to-10 scoring system in order to eliminate subjectivity.

Special weight was given to performance over 4G networks because many modern casino games are packed with heavy features that require sufficient speeds to run smoothly.

How Did India’s Best Casino Apps Rank?

The averaged scores from the full-scale hands on testing performed by SevenJackpots and ABC World Media produced the following ranking among India’s best casino apps:

Bettilt achieved the highest average total of 8.2, but Casino Days and PureWin, whose averages are not far below – 7.9 and 7.8 respectively, rated much better over 4G and thus deserve to be recognised as the leaders among the best casino apps that operate in India.

The results of SevenJackpots hands on test can be quite useful for players when making practical decisions about what device to buy next to be able to get the most fun out of their favorite online casino platform or which app to download and what to expect from it on their preferred device.

From the point of view of online casino operators and gaming service providers, the detailed data obtained from the tests provides a valuable opportunity to get feedback, fix issues, build on strong traits and generally improve the UX offered to customers.

SevenJackpots is a casino comparison platform which is specialized on India and features a dedicated real money gaming market research and analytics section.

ABC World Media is a full service creative and advertising agency with clients including publishers, brands, agencies and governmental institutions from around the world.