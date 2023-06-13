India’s First Smartphone with 16 GB* RAM at INR 8799, itel S23 to go on sale from 14th June, exclusively on Amazon

itel, one of the leading Smartphone brands, announces that its premium flagship smartphone, the itel S23 will go on sale exclusively on Amazon from 14th June 2023. The smartphone will be India’s first 16 GB RAM* phone through memory fusion in the sub-9k category. Consumers can register their interest through the “Notify Me” link on amazon https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C6B25FQ3.

The itel S23 redefines elegance and performance in its segment, and comes equipped with a stunning super clear 50MP rear camera, impressive 8MP Glowing AI front camera with flash. This enables the S23 to capture every moment with remarkable clarity and detail. It also boasts an innovative feature of color changing. After being exposed to light containing ultraviolet (UV) light, the phone’s exterior transforms, showcasing a captivating and dynamic display of changing colors.

Equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh battery, a captivating 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display, and a stylish body, the itel S23 delivers an unparalleled smartphone experience. The S23 showcases an elegant and trendy aesthetic, enhanced by its unique feature of a color-changing back panel in the mesmerizing Mystic White variant. This captivating design element reacts to UV rays, transforming its color for an enchanting experience.

With 16GB (8+8) RAM, the smartphone provides a 10% surge in overall speed, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth operations for an enhanced gaming experience. With an astounding 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, itel has offered a wonderful fusion of ample memory and top-notch performance. Expand your storage capacity up to 1TB for limitless possibilities. Enjoy smooth performance and entertainment with the T606 Unisoc Tiger Series octa-core processor.

Its 6.6″ HD 90Hz ultra-narrow bezel screen offers a wider, clearer visual experience at your fingertips. With high-definition resolution and reduced eye fatigue, every picture and video comes to life. Enjoy smooth and responsive gaming and movie playback thanks to the 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz Touch Sampling rate. Immerse yourself in the power of entertainment with the itel S23. itel S23 is available in two stunning colors – Starry Black & Mystery White. Available in two variants- 8GB + 8GB RAM is exclusively on Amazon; 4GB+ 4GB RAM available at retail outlets.