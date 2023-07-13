Inbase Technologies Launches Boom Box – The Compact Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic

Inbase Technologies, a leading brand in mobile accessories, just launched a very unique compact Bluetooth Speaker with a wireless karaoke mic – Boom Box. Designed for those seeking a little more from the usual wireless portable speakers, Inbase Boom Box delivers just that. Packed with a great sound and a loud wireless karaoke mic, this speaker comes with 3 different voice modes for the next-level karaoke experience.

Inbase Boom Box is a great & unique gift item ideal for listening to music, announcements in small gatherings, classroom teaching, practicing singing and more. To keep your karaoke night and your kids engaged, it comes with 3 voice mode changers. Now available across all leading retail outlets and e-commerce portals, at an exclusive launch price of INR 2299. The Inbase Boombox comes in 4 trendy colors – Sunshine Blue, Graphite Black, Baby Pink and Misty Grey.

Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder, Inbase, stated, “At Inbase, we are passionate about using technology to enrich lives in simple yet meaningful ways. Inbase Boombox is our take on making a portable speaker more useful and practical. We endeavor to change the way wireless portable speakers work by adding more value to it. This is a convenient product with everyday use.

Specification and Features:

The Boom Box combines the functionality of a Bluetooth speaker with a wireless Karaoke microphone, offering the best of both worlds. It offers a range of sound modes, allowing users to switch between normal, bass, alto, and soprano for different effects. The power-packed deep bass ensures mesmerizing sound quality, immersing listeners in their favorite songs. The Boom Box is versatile and suitable for a variety of uses, including singing, announcements, classrooms, and small events. Additionally, it provides an all-in-one karaoke experience by enabling music playback from various sources.

The Boom Box packs power and portability into an ultra-compact design. Its easy-to-carry and store form factor makes it the ideal choice for on-the-go use. The speaker ensures premium audio quality for singing and speaking engagements. Users can enjoy up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge, providing extended entertainment sessions. The type C charging feature ensures fast and convenient charging to minimize downtime. The Boom Box is available in three trendy colors, adding a touch of style to any environment.

Price and Availability:

The Inbase Boom Box is now available at an exclusive launch price of INR 2299. Customers can purchase it from leading retail outlets as well as popular online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Inbase website.