Inbase Boom Box Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic: A Powerful and Versatile Speaker for Your Music and Karaoke Needs

The Inbase Boom Box Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Karaoke Mic is a powerful and versatile speaker that can be used for a variety of purposes, from listening to music to hosting a karaoke party. It features a large, 5.25-inch subwoofer that delivers deep, rich bass, while the two 2.5-inch tweeters provide clear, crisp highs. The speaker also has a built-in wireless microphone, so you can sing along to your favorite songs.

Product quality and build:

The Inbase Boom Box is made of high-quality materials, including a durable plastic case and a metal grille. It feels solid and well-built, and it should last for many years with proper care. The speaker is also lightweight and portable, making it easy to take with you wherever you go.

Sound quality:

The Inbase Boom Box produces clear, powerful sound with deep bass. The two 2.5-inch tweeters provide crisp highs, while the 5.25-inch subwoofer delivers deep, rich bass. The sound is well-balanced and can fill a large room with sound. The speaker also has a variety of sound modes, including normal, bass, alto, and soprano, so you can customize the sound to your liking.

Features:

The Inbase Boom Box has a wide range of features, including:

Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity: The speaker can be connected to Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The speaker can be connected to Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. USB port: The speaker has a USB port that can be used to charge devices or play music from a USB drive.

The speaker has a USB port that can be used to charge devices or play music from a USB drive. AUX input: The speaker has an AUX input that can be used to connect it to devices that do not have Bluetooth connectivity.

The speaker has an AUX input that can be used to connect it to devices that do not have Bluetooth connectivity. microSD card slot: The speaker has a microSD card slot that can be used to play music from a microSD card.

The speaker has a microSD card slot that can be used to play music from a microSD card. Built-in FM radio receiver: The speaker has a built-in FM radio receiver so you can listen to the radio.

The speaker has a built-in FM radio receiver so you can listen to the radio. Built-in wireless microphone: The speaker has a built-in wireless microphone so you can sing along to your favorite songs.

The speaker has a built-in wireless microphone so you can sing along to your favorite songs. Rechargeable battery: The speaker is powered by a rechargeable battery that provides up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The speaker is powered by a rechargeable battery that provides up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. Built-in carrying handle: The speaker has a built-in carrying handle so it is easy to transport.

Here are some additional details about the speaker:

Dimensions: 12.6 x 7.5 x 6.3 inches

Weight: 352.5 Grams

Bluetooth version: 5.3v

Wireless range: Up to 100 feet

Battery life: Up to 5 hours

Charging time: 2-3 hours

Pros:

Powerful sound with deep bass

Clear, crisp highs

Built-in wireless microphone

Wide range of connectivity options

Rechargeable battery

Built-in carrying handle

Affordable price

Cons:

No NFC connectivity

No speakerphone function

No water resistance

Verdict:

Overall, the Inbase Boom Box is a great option for anyone looking for a powerful and versatile speaker. It is perfect for listening to music, hosting karaoke parties, or watching movies. The Boom Box is priced at₹1,799 which makes it a great value for the price product. The Inbase Boom Box Bluetooth Speaker with Wireless Mouse is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Inbase website.

If you are looking for a speaker that can deliver clear, powerful sound with deep bass, the Inbase Boom Box is a great option. It is also a versatile speaker with a wide range of features, making it perfect for a variety of purposes.

I hope this detailed product review article was helpful. If you have any questions, please let me know.