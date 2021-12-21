Unquestionable, no one wants to be involved in an accident. But being prepared for it makes sense: It can save lives, and reduce the severity of the injuries, or make the claiming process a lot easier.

So, how to be prepared at the scene of an accident?

Keep relevant documents in your vehicle

Make sure that the car is emergency ready

Ensure that you’ve got the right amount of coverage to fit your needs

Take care and pull the vehicle on the side of the road to avoid more fatalities

Assess people’s possible injuries – Call 911

Do not attempt to leave the scene of the accident

Collect as much information as possible from the other driver and witnesses

Alert the police department that you’ve been involved in an accident

File an accident report

Do not get overwhelmed and let the situation turn out worse

These are the most important things someone can do to protect themselves after a car accident. Now, let’s break each section apart.

Keep Essential Documents in Your Car While Driving

But before heading out for the long drive, you must remember to carry a few important things that could rescue you during an emergency, such as a first aid kit, water, food, and, last, but not least, it’s incredibly important to carry essential documents while traveling by road. This way, you’ll avoid falling into legal trouble.

These are the essential documents that you must carry in your car while traveling:

RC (Registration Certificate) of your car

Insurance of your car (make sure you buy the one that best fits your needs)

Driving license (drivers)

PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate of your vehicle

So, the Unexpected Happened and You’ve Got Involved in a Road Accident

What to do next? When you get into a car accident, there are some steps you might want to take to ensure you and everyone else is safe. And also, to follow the law and get the claims process started. There are some steps that might help guide you through important decisions you need to make after you’ve been involved in an accident.

If you’re injured, make sure to first call 911, or ask someone else to do so. If you’re severely injured, try not to do any moves, as the ambulance should arrive at the scene of the accident any minute and give you proper medical care. If you are not hurt to move, make sure you check the other passengers for injuries and call the emergency services. Get to a safe place. If you’re able to move, take your car to a safe place. Leaving it in the middle of the road might cause more hazards, so pull it on the side of the road. Otherwise, do the reverse: leave the care where it is, and get yourself to safety.

Whether it is a minor accident, it’s still an accident. Calling the police is important, and besides, you’re legally required to do so. The officers will fill an accident report and document the scene of the accident. If you have a police station nearby, you can go and complete the report yourself. Make sure you get a copy of the report to help with the claims process later.

However, after making sure that you, the other driver, and other passengers are uninjured, exchange contact information. The most important information should exchange the next information:

Driver’s license number

Location of the accident

Full name and contact information of the driver

The model, type, and color of the vehicle

Insurance company number

