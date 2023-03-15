IKODOO partners with Vifa Sound, leading global audio brand, to launch ANC Earbuds in India

IKODOO , a new-age consumer technology brand, has announced its technical partnership with Vifa Sound , a global technology brand based in Denmark. The collaboration aims to introduce Active Noise Cancellation earbuds as their first product, which promise to offer an immersive audio experience. This partnership marks Vifa Sound’s premium entry into the Indian market, with a 90-year legacy in high-fidelity audio to revolutionise the audio industry and set new benchmarks for premium audio experiences.

Designed & Engineered in Denmark, Vifa Sound is a global leader in Hi-Fi sound reproduction. Vifa combines its precision audio processing technology with patented acoustic algorithms that produce verbal sound and music with captivating clarity. Vifa has a proud history in audio innovation, known for its premium embedded audio solutions, Vifa Sound features in portable speakers, home theatres, automotives and smart devices in over 500 brands across the globe.

Commenting on the partnership and entry into India, Ole Bergstein, CEO, Vifa Denmark said, “We at Vifa Sound are excited to expand into the Indian market through our partnership with IKODOO. The ANC Earbuds are tailored to meet the high standards of Indian consumers who demand superior sound and call quality. The country presents a tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our Acoustic Craft, Technology and Design to a large and growing base of consumers. With the rising demand for premium audio products on the rise in India, this is a great opportunity for us and IKODOO to provide an unparalleled listening experience to music lovers across the country.”

IKODOO is targeting the next generation of Indian consumers who are tech-savvy, adventurous and always on the move. With a focus on quality and innovation, IKODOO is poised to disrupt the market and provide a fresh alternative for young individuals seeking new experiences. The move is expected to create a buzz in the industry and attract a large following of customers who are looking for high-quality, cutting-edge audio solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Pavneet Singh, CEO, IKODOO said, “We are proud to introduce our cutting-edge ANC technology, exceptional sound and call quality to the Indian market in partnership with Vifa. We believe that Vifa Sound’s legacy, understanding and innovation in audio will cater to this demand and offer a superior listening experience. Our mission to deliver world-class audio solutions aligns perfectly with Vifa Sound’s values, and together, we are excited to bring these exceptional products to a wider audience.”

Vifa Sound, the global leader in Hi-Fi sound reproduction, combines precision audio processing technology with patented acoustic algorithms to produce captivating clarity and superior sound quality. Their premium embedded audio solutions can be found in over 500 brands worldwide. With IKODOO’s partnership with Vifa sound, consumers can now enjoy uninterrupted audio experiences with cutting-edge technology, making their digital lives even more enjoyable. The partnership between Vifa Sound and IKODOO is expected to strengthen the position of both brands in the global market. Customers can expect to experience Vifa Sound’s next level sound technology and acoustics in IKODOO products at the end of march.