A leading Indian consumer electronics brand, iFFALCON has further expanded its K series of smart TVs in the country with the launch of the new 55-inch K72 model. Priced at Rs. 51,999, one of the biggest USP of the new K72 smart TV is its ability to make video calls using Google Duo, for which the TV comes equipped with what the company refers to as the magic camera.

The new K72 is also unique in being the first smart TV to go on sale in India running the latest Android version. The flagship TV also comes with a user-friendly smart interface featuring intelligent functions. Other advanced features the TV comes with include Dolby Vision, Dolby ATMOS, AIPQ Engine, HDMI ports, Dual-band WIFI, and MEMC.

The display with almost zero bezels all around is quite a looker too, more so given the 4K resolutions that the TV is capable of. There is advanced software at work too that upscales low-resolution content to 4K ultra HD resolutions. To complement the excellent visuals, the smart TV also boasts of Dolby Audio-enabled box speakers that allow for a truly immersive and augmented audio experience.

Among the other highlight of the K72 smart TV include its support for several HDR formats. That includes the HDR 10 format which allows for frame to frame optimization of the content. The TV also allows for enhanced color saturation as well as an extended color gamut, all of which ensure the most brilliant depiction of colors as well as enhanced brightness, sharpness, and contrast.

There is a lot for gaming enthusiasts as well thanks to the MEMC or Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation technology that the TV supports. This essentially helps in the smoother rendering of visuals that ensure a lag-free and blur-free visual experience, something quite desirable during high-end gaming. Apart from these, the TV also supports faster web browsing and faster performance.

Then there are several OTT and gaming platforms that the TV is compatible with, which means plenty of things to watch and do with the TV. The K72 also features AIxIoT which allows the TV to be controlled or operated via simple voice commands itself without having to reach out for the remote for the same.

The iFFALCON K72 can be purchased via Flipkart where several attractive offers are available too.