How to read/write NTFS drives on macOS is a very common question asked by most Mac users. The issue is faced especially by people who were using computers powered by the Windows operating system earlier and later moved to macOS.

What is NTFS?

New Technology File System or NTFS is a file system developed by Microsoft and used on the Windows operating system until it was replaced by the FAT file system.

Even nowadays Windows users prefer the NTFS file system instead of FAT for various reasons.

For starters, NTFS offers better encryption and security features to the files stored on the drive.

Moreover, the compression algorithm of NTFS provides more free storage space than other file formats.

NTFS supports individual file sizes larger than 4 gigabytes and the system keeps track of the create/delete/alter tasks performed on the files.

Last but not least, the corruption rate is lower when compared to other formats, especially on drives with lots of data in them.

Does macOS Support NTFS Read/Write?

If NTFS is a popular file system, that why doesn’t macOS support it?

The reason is that NTFS is a proprietary Microsoft file system and the company hasn’t actually released any proper documentation for the same. Also, there isn’t any official licensing system in place for NTFS.

Thus, Apple does not offer full support for NTFS on macOS.

However, macOS does support NTFS read functionality. This means that you can access content stored on your NTFS drives.

But, macOS doesn’t offer support for writing to NTFS drives. So, you cannot add files to your NTFS drive on Mac computers.

What is iBoysoft NTFS for Mac?

iBoysoft is a popular software development company offering various solutions for data recovery, drive management, etc.

The NTFS for Mac utility software allows macOS users to experience complete file privileges of their NTFS drives on a computer powered by the macOS operating system.

Thus, you can add/edit/copy/delete/move files stored on an NTFS drive on a macOS system using the iBoysoft NTFS for Mac software.

Features of iBoysoft NTFS for Mac

Below is a deeper look into the features offered by the iBoysoft NTFS for Mac software.

NTFS Read/Write Support: You can read/write NTFS files using the iBoysoft tool. You can also set your NTFS drive to the read-only mode as well.

You can read/write NTFS files using the iBoysoft tool. You can also set your NTFS drive to the read-only mode as well. Transfer Files Between Windows and macOS: iBoysoft also lets you conveniently transfer NTFS files between Windows and macOS computers without any hassle.

iBoysoft also lets you conveniently transfer NTFS files between Windows and macOS computers without any hassle. Manage both NTFS and non-NTFS Drives: Using iBoysoft, you can access the content and add files to both NTFS drives as well as non-NTFS drives.

Using iBoysoft, you can access the content and add files to both NTFS drives as well as non-NTFS drives. View Disk Information: You can also view information related to your NTFS disk as well as erase/format it.

How to Read/Write NTFS Drive on macOS using iBoysoft Software?

Below are the steps you need to follow to read/write NTFS drives using the iBoysoft tool on macOS machines.

To begin, download and install the iBoysoft tool on your Mac computer from here. Once installed, launch the iBoysoft tool and connect the NTFS drive to your computer. When you connect the drive, it will be automatically detected by the iBoysoft tool in the read/write mode.

After the tool successfully detects the NTFS drive, you can then comfortably perform read/write tasks on the drive using the tool.

Moreover, you can also erase/format the disk, view the disk information, or unmount the disk from your macOS machine as well.

Final Words

For anyone seeking a reliable and budget-friendly Microsoft NTFS read/write software for macOS, the iBoysoft NTFS read/write macOS tool is one of the best choices there is.

Moreover, the ability to try the software before purchasing it actually makes the deal you’re getting even sweeter.

If you are already using the iBoysoft Microsoft NTFS read/write software, do leave your review about the software as a comment below.