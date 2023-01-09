HyperX unveils HX3D; an innovative program to personalize gaming gear

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, announces the launch of HX3D, an exciting program designed to empower gamers to customize and personalize gaming gears in a range of ways by using HP’s best-in-class 3D printing technology. The brand will showcase a few sets of personalized headsets, mice, keyboards and other gaming accessories during CES 2023. Limited edition custom keycaps are the first planned series of 3D-printed peripheral upgrades designed to fit most mechanical keyboards (including HyperX). They will be available for sale in the coming months.

Commenting on the launch, HyperX said, “We know gamers love customization, spending a lot of time and effort to update all kinds of in-game items, from characters to skins to weapons and beyond. HX3D is taking this love of personalizing a gaming experience to the physical world and enabling a wide range of fun ways to update and customize our award-winning HyperX gear.”

HyperX intends to join hands with esports teams, influencers, game developers, content creators and internal creative teams to design fan-friendly products that can be used for gaming or stored as cherished collectables.

At CES 2023, HyperX will reveal its first limited edition custom keycap that’s based on HyperX’s unique Cozy Cat design and supported by its gaming community. All the HX3D products are manufactured using environmentally friendly re-used powder nylon and designed with the help of HP Inc. 3D printers, which is a part of the growing cooperation with HP Inc. to leverage their experience and bring synergy, innovation and color printing skills to gaming.

HyperX plans to keep a steady supply of keycaps throughout the year, with upcoming exciting design collaborations with ambassadors, influencers, creators and other celebrity and non-endemic partners. With the introduction of HX3D, HyperX hopes to bring the next level of personalization to gaming.

Recently, brand won the award in the category Best Gaming Headphone Brand 2022 from a leading tech portal.

Availability:

The HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap will be available in the U.S. through HyperX.com in January 2023. Pricing for this keycap is $19.99. For more information, please visit the HX3D product page.