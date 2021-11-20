When it comes to gaming peripherals and E-Sports in general, HyperX sits on the pinnacle. However, as E-Sports picks up pace in the country, brands are flushing more and more products in the market.

One such product that holds a critical space is headphones. A good pair of headphones can undoubtedly enhance the viewing or gaming experience ten folds. Today we bring yet another gaming headphone from the brand HyperX, the HyperX Cloud Stinger S.

These retail in the country for INR 10,990 and pack a punch for the price. We have spent a little over two weeks testing these, so scroll down for our full review.

Box Contents

HyperX Cloud Stinger S Gaming Headphones

Documentation & Warranty guide

HyperX Cloud Stinger S – Design & Fit

Right out of the box, these may look a bit bulky, but they actually aren’t. The design is sorted off generic, something which makes them easy to fit in a diverse workflow. The entire construction is done in high-quality plastic, and the headphone comes with a matte black finish.

These have an over-the-ear design with a single-head band setup. The earcups on these are large and should fit most users easily. Apart from this, plenty of cushioning on the ear cups and the headband make them ideal for extended use. Though these headphones are known to be a pretty good gear for gaming, we don’t see RGB dazzle here, something that is common on items associated with gaming.

The cups sport significant 50mm drivers and are covered with quality leather that feels soft and premium. A boom mic is attached to the left ear cup, which can be adjusted as per the user’s liking. Also adjustable are the earcups that swivel to 90-degrees when not in use. The headband has steel support within that provides smooth adjustments and rigidity.

Unlike other gaming headphones, the Stinger S cut down on controls, and you only get a volume slider placed on the right-side. However, the cable extending from the headphones is of good quality and can hold some rough usage. On the end of it lies the 3.5mm straight jack.

HyperX Cloud Stinger S – Performance

This is where the Stinger S shines in the sea of other headphones. Thanks to large 50mm drivers, which are parallelly placed and pack a punch. The headphones can be plugged via USB into a laptop, PC, or console for higher output. These come with virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by HyperX NGENUITY software. You can take advantage of this by plugging the headphone via the USB method.

The NGENUITY software comes in handy to tweak the soundstage, which is overall balanced for gaming headphones. You can toggle the 7.1 surround sound using the app and also control headphone and microphone volume. Sound detail is crisp and clean whether you’re listening to very low volumes or very high ones. These are not just ideal for gaming but for overall content consumption.

During out tests, we did try the headphones with a couple of games and also tried these during binging sessions on Netflix. The bass on these is tight, while mid-range and treble both pack a punch when necessary. Unfortunately, we don’t have a unit of similar caliber to compare, so we are left impressed with the overall package.

As for microphone performance, HyperX claims that the mic has Noise-Cancellation. Which is correct, but this is passive and does a minimal job. However, the mic placement is accurate; it provides a good amount of adjustments and can be muted just by swiveling it upwards, which came in handy during out thorough use.