Hyperice Launches Hypervolt Go 2, an Everyday Wellness Essential, in India

Ads

– Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, today announced the launch of the ultimate portable percussion massager – the Hypervolt Go 2, in India. Lightweight, versatile, and sleekly designed, the Hypervolt Go 2 offers noticeable upgrades over the original, award-winning handheld massage gun, the Hypervolt Go.

With the Hypervolt Go 2, users have access to relief on-the-go – massaging away stress and tension, loosening muscle knots, and targeting fatigue. This sophisticated portable massager is built to increase range of motion with just a five-minute treatment each day. Whether you are an elite athlete or an individual who is simply looking for solutions to combat the impact of daily life, the new Hypervolt Go 2 is for everyone.

Commenting on the launch, Hyperice’s first Indian ambassador and athlete-investor Virat Kohli said, “I have always believed that recovery is an integral aspect of a person’s overall well-being – whether you are a fitness enthusiast, an athlete or just seeking a healthy lifestyle. Hyperice has been at the forefront of innovation in this segment and has become my go-to brand for all things recovery. With the launch of the Hypervolt Go 2 in India, you can now recover on the go and do what you love, more!”

“For over 10 years, Hyperice has been relentlessly focused on developing innovative products to help people across the globe move and live better. The new Hypervolt Go 2 offers a unique combination of performance and portability for the wellness-minded consumer,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “Designed for the everyday go-getter, the Hypervolt Go 2 is a wellness essential – perfect for everyone who is moving at home or on the road and wants to be at their best everyday.”

Ads

Wellness that moves with you

The Hypervolt Go 2 is a portable handheld percussion massage device that delivers targeted pulses of pressure to care for muscles, relieve tension, provide a relaxing massage, accelerate warmup and recovery, and help maintain flexibility and range of motion. This device is for everyone that loves a good massage, whether you are at the gym, at work, on a road trip, on a long flight, at home and everywhere in between. It has a sophisticated design that features minimalistic looks with an arctic-grey finish and feels great in your hand and on your body. It is built to last, with high-quality materials and intuitive ergonomics.

The Hypervolt Go 2 is designed to move conveniently wherever users are headed and includes features such as:

Patented QuietGlide® technology for near silent operation

Improved airflow and ventilation

New LED speed sensors and back button control

New ergonomic handle

Battery level LED band

Three speeds of powerful percussion

Go behind the design to learn more about the Hypervolt Go 2.

Availability and pricing

Starting today, the Hypervolt Go 2 will be available for purchase online on hyperice.in, Amazon, and Croma at a price of INR 18,999.

For more information, visit hyperice.in