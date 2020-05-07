The current COVID-19 situation has led to an extended lockdown in India, under these circumstances HUMhain has emerged as a one-stop solution for all your daily essentials and medicine problems. Providing a sigh of relief by serving the people of Punjab, HUMhain provides essentials and medicines through a single app.

Founded in 2015, by a young entrepreneur Milind Kwatra, HUMhain is a hyperlocal delivery app operating in major cities of Punjab. It caters to thousands of people every day by providing on-demand pickup and delivery services of goods and essentials at marginal delivery charges. ‘HUMHain’ promises 45-minutes fast and hygienic delivery in major cities of Punjab including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Chandigarh.

The app provides an on-demand service using the hyperlocal delivery module of intra-city motorcycle rides in India. The app has successfully built a two-sided B2B and B2C marketplace where anyone can join the network as a consumer, or a service provider, or both. With its roots in Punjab, the start-up is ensuring safe and contactless delivery amid lockdown while working 24/7 to ensure smooth deliveries of groceries, medicines, bakery goods, etc and also personal protective equipment such as sanitizers, masks and PPE Kits to the people at their doorstep. They also ensure the necessary hygienic measures are being taken by the riders’ end as well.

About the Application:

HUMHain became a savior app by making the lives of people easier by getting their daily pick and drops done instantly.

Aims at delivering things from anywhere, at any time within a duration of 45 minutes.

HUMhain has been downloaded by 46K+ users, iOS – 7K and Android – 39K

Features of the App & downloads to date:

Easy interface

No payment hassle

No minimum order limit

Same day delivery or delivery within 45 mins

Grocery, Medicine, Life Essentials, Pet food, Health Supplements, Cosmetics, Cakes, Flowers, Pick & Drop, and many other things in just 1 app.

You can even get a bike ride to go anywhere in the city.

Flat Rs. 50 for the first 3km after that 10rs/km

HUMhain for business – You can list your outlet on our app and earn good profits.

Available on both Android and iOS.