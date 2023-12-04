Huawei Watch 4 Gains New Arrhythmia Analysis Feature and Other Improvements with Latest HarmonyOS 4 Update

Huawei has released a new update for the Huawei Watch 4 that adds a number of new features and improvements. The most notable addition is the new arrhythmia analysis feature, which uses the watch’s electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensors to detect irregular heartbeats.

Key Highlights

Huawei Watch 4 gains new arrhythmia analysis feature with HarmonyOS 4 update

The update also adds new watch faces, interval training mode, and option to broadcast heart rate

HarmonyOS 4 brings a number of other improvements to the Huawei Watch 4, including a redesigned UI, improved performance, and enhanced security

The update also adds a number of new watch faces, including a new “Kaleidoscope” watch face that creates a unique representation of the user’s image inside the dial. There is also a new “Outfit” watch face that allows users to set a picture of themselves as the watch face.

The update introduces a variety of new watch faces, expanding the options for users to personalize their smartwatch experience. One notable addition is the “Kaleidoscope” watch face, which creates a unique representation of the user’s image within the dial. Another appealing option is the “Outfit” watch face, allowing users to set a picture of themselves as the watch face.Huawei Watch 4

A standout feature of the HarmonyOS 4 update is the introduction of arrhythmia analysis. This capability leverages the smartwatch’s advanced sensors, including the electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmogram (PPG), to detect irregular heartbeats. This feature holds immense value for users by providing proactive insights into their heart health and enabling timely medical consultation if necessary.

In addition to the new watch faces, the update also adds an interval training mode and the option to broadcast heart rate. The interval training mode allows users to create and customize their own interval training workouts. The option to broadcast heart rate allows users to share their heart rate data with others in real time.

HarmonyOS 4 also brings a number of other improvements to the Huawei Watch 4, including a redesigned UI, improved performance, and enhanced security. The redesigned UI is more intuitive and easier to use. The improved performance makes the watch more responsive and smoother to use. The enhanced security protects the watch from unauthorized access.

The HarmonyOS 4 update is available now for the Huawei Watch 4. To install the update, open the Huawei Health app on your smartphone and go to My Devices > Huawei Watch 4 > Software Update.