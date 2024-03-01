Huawei SmartDC: Advancing the Era of Intelligent Computing

Huawei SmartDC, recognized for its low-carbon, green data center solutions, is propelling the intelligent computing era into a future where sustainability and efficiency converge. With an innovative approach that focuses on the reconstruction of architecture, temperature control, operation, maintenance, and power supply, Huawei’s SmartDC solutions are setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency in the data center industry.

Key Highlights:

Energy Efficiency : Utilizes modular UPS, intelligent lithium battery systems, and indirect evaporative cooling technology to enhance energy efficiency.

: Utilizes modular UPS, intelligent lithium battery systems, and indirect evaporative cooling technology to enhance energy efficiency. Innovation in Cooling : Adopts an indirect evaporative cooling system, markedly improving energy use over traditional water cooling solutions.

: Adopts an indirect evaporative cooling system, markedly improving energy use over traditional water cooling solutions. Recognition: Selected by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for the “National Communication Industry Energy-saving Technology Products Recommended Catalog (2021)”​​.

The Future of Data Centers

Huawei’s vision for the future of data centers is grounded in sustainability, efficiency, and innovation. As outlined in the Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities, Huawei predicts a significant shift towards green, low-carbon solutions, with a notable increase in the utilization of clean energy sources. By 2027, the expectation is that green power usage will exceed 50%, highlighting a strong commitment to minimizing the carbon footprint of data centers.

Trends Shaping the Future:

Rapid Deployment : Meeting the surge in computing demands with data centers capable of being deployed in six months or less.

: Meeting the surge in computing demands with data centers capable of being deployed in six months or less. High Density and Elasticity : Accommodating advancements in chip performance with higher power density per IT rack and flexible, upgradable infrastructure.

: Accommodating advancements in chip performance with higher power density per IT rack and flexible, upgradable infrastructure. Sustainability Metrics: Introducing new sustainability indicators, such as renewable energy utilization and carbon usage effectiveness, to complement power usage effectiveness (PUE)​​.

Embracing Digital Power for a Greener Future

The Huawei SmartDC initiative is part of a broader commitment by Huawei to digital power technologies aimed at fostering a sustainable and low-carbon future. By integrating innovative digital power solutions across its operations, Huawei is not only enhancing the efficiency of its data centers but also contributing to the global effort to combat climate change​​.

Summary

Huawei’s SmartDC is more than just a data center solution; it represents a forward-thinking approach to the challenges of modern computing and environmental sustainability. By prioritizing low-carbon technologies, rapid deployment, and high-density infrastructure, Huawei is not only meeting the current demands of the digital era but also preparing for the future. The recognition by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology further underscores Huawei’s leadership and commitment to advancing the intelligent computing era through innovation and sustainability. As the world continues to grapple with the dual challenges of digital transformation and climate change, Huawei’s SmartDC stands out as a beacon of progress, demonstrating what is possible when technology meets ecological responsibility.