Huami announces the launch of its Amazfit GTS smartwatch via Flipkart on January 18, 2020. Priced INR 9,999

Huami Corporation which is among the leading players in the smart wearable device segment announced its Amazfit GTS smartwatch is going to be available from Flipkart starting January 18, 2020. The company had already launched the Amazfit GTS in India back in October 2019 and was available from Amazon since. Now with Flipkart too offering the smartwatch, buyers no doubt have more options to pick up the wearable.

As for reasons to do so, well, there are many. Prime among them is of course the manner it can keep a tab on your fitness aspects like no other, making it sort of a must-have for every fitness enthusiasts out there. The first thing that catches your attention is its squarish shape with rounded corners, which is also where it shares a bit of similarity with the Apple Watch.

Specifically, it’s a 1.65-inch AMOLED panel that makes up the front. Lit up by 349 x 442 pixels which translates to a quite healthy pixel density of 341 ppi, the Amazfit GTS comes with a 2.5D display that is further strengthened by the fitment of Gorilla Glass 3 for enhanced protection. The smartwatch also boasts of GPS + GLONASS dual positioning function along with Bluetooth v5.0 and will have a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

The GTS features a high precision heart rate monitoring system which can be used for round-the-clock monitoring of heart health and will warn you once it detects abnormalities, like when the BPM goes out of normal range. The data thus recorded is also reflected in the accompanying app for ease in comprehension. With all the data saved in the app, your health care providers too will find it easy to determine the condition of your heart over a period of time.

Among the other aspects that too is actively tracked by the GTS smartwatch include your sleep pattern to determine the quality and duration of your sleep. There is a sedentary reminder too as is the feature to determine the number of calories burnt. What’s more, there are a dozen sports modes included such as ‘outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising’.

Also, as with the heart rate, all other information with regards to the activities you perform gets stored in the accompanying app. That way, you will get to know the distance covered, calories you have burnt, time, altitude, GPS map and so on. You can always make good use of these to improve your overall health in the long run.

The GTS meanwhile also comes with 5 ATM water resistance (will remain unaffected even under 50 meters of water) which means it can be used both in sweaty conditions or when you are in the pool.

The Amazfit GTS will be available from Flipkart at INR 9,999 starting January 18, 2020.