HP powers new Omen & Victus PCs for elevated experience for all gamers

HP today announced its latest line-up of Omen & Victus gaming devices to provide best in class gaming experience for all types of gamers in India. The new range includes OMEN Transcend 16, OMEN 16, and Victus 16 laptops, the power and flexibility to play, create and work seamlessly for gamers. The new portfolio is equipped with the advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, that ensures intense cooling even during top titles gameplay and multi-applications workload. To elevate the gaming experience, new enhancements in OMEN Gaming Hub such as performance mode and network booster offer a variety of personalization features. HP is also introducing the all-new HyperX 27” QHD gaming monitor for an immersive gaming experience.

In the hybrid environment, gamers look for devices that serve multiple purposes – from playing, creation to socializing across the world. Moreover, gamers want devices that give them the power to play the most demanding AAA games and performance to handle most graphically intensive creative activities including multitasking, accelerate 3D models rendering, or when using powerful creative tools. The new gaming portfolio by HP is built to address these needs of gamers.

“India’s youth is adopting PC gaming like never before, establishing India as one of the leading PC gaming countries in the world. Recognizing this trend, HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software with its new portfolio, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they’re gaming, creating, or connecting,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Omen Gaming Hub: New Gaming software updates for elevated experience

All products announced today are enhanced with powerful new OMEN Gaming Hub features for personalized PC experiences for gamers. The Processor Core Affinity Optimization within OMEN Optimizer helps in up to a 10 percent improvement in FPS. ECO Mode yields up to 20 percent longer battery life and up to a 7 dB reduction in fan noise in OMEN and Victus Laptops for quieter gaming sessions. Combined with other features such as Performance Mode, Network Booster, System Vitals, OMEN Gaming Hub enables gaming devices to work better together for a more enjoyable experience.

OMEN Transcend 16: Embracing the hybrid gaming lifestyle

The OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop is HP’s thinnest and lightest gaming PC with strong performance capabilities with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4070 series graphics and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor. It is built for gaming and creation with a cutting-edge screen, premium slim chassis, and high-end internal components. The Omen Transcend 16 is the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP at under 2.1kg and 19.9 mm.

Portable Design : This device is the first and only OMEN laptop to utilize a magnesium frameto deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP. With a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers a premium on-the-go experience with long lasting battery life.

: This device is the first and only OMEN laptop to utilize a magnesium frameto deliver the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP. With a 97Whr battery pack, this gives gamers a premium on-the-go experience with long lasting battery life. Blazing Performance : Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity.

: Take full advantage of OMEN Dynamic Power within OMEN Gaming Hub to precisely detect real-time CPU and GPU capacity. Cool Design : The laptop stays cool while playing top titles and even while multitasking with advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling. It is built with a bigger outlet open ratio and stronger thermal airflow for maximum cooling.

: The laptop stays cool while playing top titles and even while multitasking with advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling. It is built with a bigger outlet open ratio and stronger thermal airflow for maximum cooling. BrightVisuals: The device offers extreme HDR 1000 for incredible details and vibrant true-to-life color. With a 16:10 aspect ratio, gamers can see more screen real-estate to be more productive when editing video, audio, and photography.

OMEN 16: Extreme Performance to Play Anything

The advanced OMEN 16 laptop is the most powerful version of the device yet, with upgrades across the board in CPU, GPU, and display speeds.

Play and Work Hard : It comes with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4050 GPUs for an elevated gaming experience. With up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM, users will experience insanely quick load times for seamless gaming and content creation.

: It comes with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4050 GPUs for an elevated gaming experience. With up to 32 GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM, users will experience insanely quick load times for seamless gaming and content creation. Clear visuals : Every pixel is rendered on up to a QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time for true-to-life visuals.

: Every pixel is rendered on up to a QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time for true-to-life visuals. Maximum cooling : The Omen 16 is engineered for heavy gameplay, with its newly designed airflow system. It comes with a new square venting design to have larger open ration to let more air in & out. Additionally, the top hinge trunk has been redesigned without blocking the rear venting.

: The Omen 16 is engineered for heavy gameplay, with its newly designed airflow system. It comes with a new square venting design to have larger open ration to let more air in & out. Additionally, the top hinge trunk has been redesigned without blocking the rear venting. Answer the Call: Utilize the all-new FHDcamera with a manual shutter door to be secure.

Seamless connectivity with HyperX

For the first time, HyperX and OMEN together engineered the world’s first1 gaming laptops with an embedded module for intuitive audio pairing and ultra-low latency solution via a bundled HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless gaming headset option2. Enabled on OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop and OMEN 16 Laptop, this quick and easy configuration allows for anyone to step into a seamless gaming experience with impeccable audio out of the box.

Victus 16: High-Performance Mainstream Gaming

The new Victus 16 Laptop delivers high performance in a mainstream device. It comes with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 mobile processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs for strong performance. Elevated through OMEN Dynamic Power, users can start their gaming journeys with the flexibility for schoolwork, entertainment, and content creation.

Chill Out : Victus now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures.

: Victus now features HP’s robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution as well as an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures. Flex that Style: Coming in bold color options in mica silver, performance blue, and 1-Zone RGB keyboard option.

HyperX 27” QHD Gaming Monitor: Immersive Gaming

The new HyperX 27” QHD gaming monitor is built for enthusiast gamers to immerse themselves in gaming, movies, and videos. It comes with a highly customizable monitor setup, allowing gamers to adjust the tilt and height and an ergonomic mounted arm to better optimize desk space.

Smooth Gameplay: It offers 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for a smoother and elevated gaming experience.

It offers 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for a smoother and elevated gaming experience. Higher resolution: With QHD 1440p and VESA Display HDR 400, gamers can immerse themselves in gaming.



Pricing and Availability