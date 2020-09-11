Watching movies online is a favorite past time for most. Today, it is a simple and straightforward process to watch free movies online, and all one needs is an internet connection to access free websites. Or, one can invest in devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Google Chromecast to watch free movies. Moreover, with the COVID pandemic still raging across the world and most theaters closed, people have little choice but to turn online of entertainment and watch their favorite flicks on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

Watching movies online is perfectly safe provided you are streaming from a legal source and sites which have good security. Amazon Prime and Netflix probably have some of the best security features online. However, there are online resources that could be sketchy and aren’t so safe. They probably offer free streaming and provide free movies online, but this is probably illegal and goes against international copyright laws. Under the current laws, one can get fined up to $100,000 and get a year in prison for streaming copyright-infringing digital material.

The two major issues to keep in mind when watching a movie online is the legitimacy and malware. These are the two most worrisome issues about safety. After all, cybercrime is nothing new, and one should always be a sensible use of the web. So, how does one make sure that they are perfectly safe when watching movies online? Read on to find out.

Develop safe habits- It is highly recommended to log on to legal and safe sites to watch online. Some good options include YouTube, Dailymotion, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and more. Even if these sites cost to register, they are very cheap and offer the best movies and entertainment. Thus, the most legitimate and safe way to watch movies online is to pay for them and pay for reputed sites. You will not only get to pick from a vast selection of movies and other entertainment but will have access to the latest newest Hollywood blockbusters. Use the VPNs– With Netflix and Amazon Prime highly popular across the world, millions are subscribing to these accounts. However, for many accessing the country-specific versions of Netflix can face a bit of a disappointment as they have to choose from a different catalog of titles. This is why many people are using a reliable VPN service to unblock US Netflix. So, go for the most reliable and best VPN for streaming movies and for unlimited & anonymous torrenting without getting anxious about your safety. Those faster VPNs are streamlined for stronger encryption & privacy features and provide advanced level security & encryption. Follow all the precautions – Avoid browsing any random links that motivate you to try the site and lure you with attractive features and offers. Some sites have plenty of ads to track you and your activity. It is best to keep away from these sites as there is a risk of downloading viruses and other malware as you watch those movies. You can always use ad blockers to prevent those ads from tracking you and your activity.

In a nutshell, register at reputed and secure sites for watching movies online and invest in a VPN to keep yourself safe. Most of the popular streaming services are 100% free and often offer a free trial period. Take advantage of these streaming services and enjoy some great entertainment online with peace of mind and without getting anxious about your security and safety.