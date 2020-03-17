How to use your Smartphone to relax

Relaxation is something that doesn’t always seem to be a top priority in many people’s lives. Work is so all-consuming that it can be difficult to see anything else beyond it. Family life can be hard, too, especially if we are caring for young children or elderly relatives. Therefore, relaxing is something we might think we don’t have time for.

The problem is that if we continue to work and take care of others, our health will suffer. Physically we will get sick because we are not allowing our bodies to rest and take care of themselves, and mentally we will get sick because our brains will be so full of worrying about everyone and everything.

The good news is that even if you think you don’t have time to relax, if you have a smartphone, then you can. You have a whole world in your pocket and taking 10 minutes here and there to relax and take some time for yourself is simple. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Watch TV

Today’s smartphones have high-quality screens, and you will be able to log into an app such as Netflix to watch TV shows or movies when you want to. You can even use your phone to watch live TV, so if there is a sporting event happening that you want to watch, you can log in and watch no matter where you are. You might even want to enhance your sports by searching for Formula 1 betting tips, or soccer rules, or finding out more about the players themselves in whatever game it is you are watching.

Again, you can completely forget about your worries when you are catching up on your favourite sports and shows.

Read A Book

You don’t have be sitting at a computer or have a particular eReader to download and read an eBook – there are apps that you can use to do exactly that, meaning you have a book with you all the time, even if you don’t have the room or the inclination to carry a real paperback with you wherever you go. You can choose from millions of books that can be downloaded for a meagre price, or even sometimes free (although don’t download these eBooks from pirate sites; not only will the author lose out, but you could find viruses within the downloads too).

Reading is a wonderful way to relax as you can genuinely focus on the story in front of you and forget everything else around you. When you are done, your mind will be clearer, and the problems that were stopping you from moving forward should be easier to deal with.

Play Games

If you search the apps for games, you’ll find many thousands of different ways to entertain yourself. There are ‘shoot ‘em ups’, platform games, matching games, casino games, and many more. Pick the ones that appeal to you and download them to your phone. When you have a few moments, perhaps between meeting or when your child is sleeping, you can play and relax.

If you enjoy a specific game or type of game, then it is likely there will be an online community of likeminded people to join too; you can discuss gaming strategies and enjoy the gameplay even more.