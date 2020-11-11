If you have reached this post, you are indeed in need of learning how to use a Micros POS system. MICROS, which stands for Modular Integrated Cash Register Operating System, is a combined software and hardware solution for managing back-end office applications at restaurants, retail stores, and more.

Micros systems are widely used for creating a streamlined design to manage daily orders, customers, stock, payrolls, check-ins/outs, and other managerial and administrative tasks for your business. It’s a centralized system that commands and processes all connected devices through a digital interface.

In short, a micros POS system streamlines and optimizes the workflow to help you create a productive restaurant business model. Hundreds and thousands of businesses all over the world are using this technology to create an optimized system.

In this post, we will learn how to use a micros POS. Note that there are plenty of Micros systems available nowadays, and they all have a lot of features to grasp at one go. This post will give you a brief idea of what to expect in the interface, the tasks it can handle, and the support you can receive through this capable system.

Micros POS System Objectives

To use a micros system, you need to master the following objectives:

Log on to the Micros POS system.

Create guest-check appropriately.

Enter food and beverage items correctly for individual customer orders.

Record, close, and print guest checks.

Log In

Once the micros POS system is set up with the restaurant data, the system’s user logs with the designated employee ID, this way, it is easier to keep track of the system’s sign-ins in the system by the various staff members at a restaurant using this system.

Guest Check

After logging in, you will need to add the guest check data with the buttons present on the interface. Each table at the premise is assigned a number for easy tracking. Using the interface, the user selects the table number and assigns the number of customers/guests who will sit at that particular table.

For instance, the logged-in employee will add three guests to Table 10. That lets the micros system operate guest checking.

Enter Order For Food And Beverages

The next task after the guest check is to enter the customers’ food items at a particular table. For this, a menu needs to be added to the system beforehand so that it is easily accessible during the food order placement.

So, the employee can create multiple orders for each customer present on an individual table. The food menu can be accessed by long-pressing over each customer to see a dropdown list of items. The user can select the names and quantity of things and assign them to the customers at various tables.

Print The Check

After assigning the items, the user can create a digital check for the customer. Once the customer asks for the bill, the user can press the print option to create a hard copy of the customer’s check. You can program the micros machine to provide with custom number of copies as per requirements.

Select Payment Method

Based on the customer’s preferred payment mode, the user at the micros POS interface can input the payment details to cash, online transactions, or credit cards. For a credit card, the micros system authorizes the card and cut the desired amount entered by the user. A printed copy can then be provided to the customer if he/she wants one.

Introduction To MICROS POS setup

A MICROS POS features an integrated system utilizing a centralized computer terminal to process all orders, manage customer details, order details, payments, staff data, stock management, and more.

It usually consists of a touchscreen interface with very detailed software to let a user control, track, record, and analyze all the information in one place.

The touchscreen consists of buttons, a calculator, SKU sheets, pre-designed templates, and a knowledge-based configuration for letting you customize the information based on your business.

The Touchscreen Interface

The interface combines a capacitive touchscreen with a multitude of options to choose from. The user has access to this display for processing orders, seating arrangements, payments, etc., by pressing buttons. These buttons on the screen are color-coded to help the user comprehend the tasks efficiently.

These buttons are also customizable so that you can assign names, operations, and colors to them based on your requirements.

Basic MICROS Operations

This system lets employees at your restaurant perform tasks like keeping attendance, time, checking in or out, and using the cash drawer.

MICROS systems also let your employees reprint time cards, alter menu levels, sign in or out through multiple peripherals, etc.

It also manages seating arrangements for customers, count guests, assign a waiter to each table at the restaurant, etc.

Menu Operations

One of the critical features for which MICROS systems are popular is their ability to process menu items in depth. It can be hard to manage, track, record, and assign menu items to individual customer tables at restaurants through manual means.

That’s where you can use this system’s unique, streamlined, and efficient modes to process menu items at a much faster and accurate rate. It lets you create:

Repeat orders

Prepare fixed-priced meals for the menu.

Add condiments

Add menu items by price, weight, types, cuisines, and other characteristics.

Add beverages

Assign discounts

Prepare checks

Calculate orders/payments

Assign payment methods

Edit orders

Correct mistakes

Print receipts

With the touchscreen interface, all such processes are easily performed at the touch of a button. These machines have evolved a lot since their introduction because of the presence of AI-driven analytics. The use of cloud technology has added perk of creating a superior system that is mobile, versatile, and streamlined for daily usage.

With the help of Micros POS systems, restaurant operations are much easily managed. It still requires a user to manually input the details, yet the tasks are optimized to understand the way it works without any hassle. POS systems like Square are worth an investment if you want your restaurant business to flourish without manual errors and unnecessary interferences.