How to use Automation Tools to grow your Business

Creating a plan and building a winning digital culture for strategy execution that will help you to grow your business typically involves a number of different avenues and techniques. Spreading out your options and not relying on one sole method can help the business to reach the success that much smoother and faster. One method worth looking into is the use of automation tools in order to grow the business. This is a method that can sometimes be overlooked or not taken to its full potential.

While the term “automation tools” may seem a bit intimidating, the reality is that the tools can range from very simple to more complex methods. Here’s a look at some of the ways you can go about using automation tools to grow your business.

Look for Ways to Synchronize Tools and Tasks

One of the first things you’ll want to do is look for areas where there is overlap or unnecessary steps taking place and find a way synchronize these tasks. Take, for example, the use of MailChimp and HubSpot. Many businesses are using the two platforms but in an inefficient manner. These inefficiencies can lead to errors, wasted time, and other inefficiencies that can hold a business back from growing. A simple solution is to use the PieSync sync engine for HubSpot MailChimp, as this blog post explains. What this sync engine does is provide you with an “intelligent connection”, not just between MailChimp and HubSpot, but also with more than 150 other cloud-based apps as well. The syncing occurs in real-time for extra productivity.

Start Automating Your Social Media Efforts

If your company puts a lot of time and energy into its social media efforts, then you’ve also got another area in which you can use automation. Obviously, you can’t automate things such as real-time replies and the conversation you are having with followers and customers, but you can alleviate your workload in other areas.

Things such as updates, sending thank you notes to people that follow you, automatic follows, and unfollows are all tasks that can be automated. While this may seem like a lot at first, as time passes and you see the kind of time it has freed up so that you can focus on other areas, suddenly it becomes worth it. There’s also the fact that certain responses, follow, and updates don’t get forgotten about since they have been automated.

Customer Support Acts as a Natural Area to Automate

In terms of the best most effective area to employ automation tools, customer service certainly sits high on the list, if not at the top of the list. High-quality, responsive customer service is important for any company to grow and succeed, and it can also help to push you ahead of your competition.

Today, there are all kinds of tools that streamline the process and allow companies to be more effective in their responses and response time. Software such as UserVoice, Groove HQ, and Zendesk are all great examples.

A Trial and Error Process

As you work to grow your business, employing various automation tools can most certainly help you with your goals. Just bear in mind that there is bound to be a trial and error process as you figure out which solutions are right for your company.