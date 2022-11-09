How to unlock your kids’ phones if they forgot their PIN without losing data?

Your child has forgotten his or her PIN code. What should you do? Should you try to guess it out? Or should you simply reset the device?

This article will show you how to unlock your kids’ phone if the PIN code is forgotten and you do not want to lose any important data.

Some people can’t stand when apps are installed on their devices as well so be prepared for that but remember everyone is entitled to their own decisions!

But what happens if a kid forgets his or her password, or in this case the PIN code for an iOS device, I mean can we get into the device even though we don’t have the correct access to it? Yes! But first, our kids need to authorize us to remotely lock their iPhones or iPad. So let’s go over how to do that.

What is a PIN Code?

A pin code is used as an extra security measure for devices such as smartphones and tablets. It acts as a second layer of protection in case someone else gets hold of your password. In short, it’s like an alphanumeric passcode that can be easily remembered by the user. You can use this code to gain access to your device once you have lost your password.

The problem with using a PIN

Nowadays, there are many reasons why people might lose their passwords. Some are just too lazy to write them down while others forget them because they are unimportant or they’re hard to remember. As time progresses, more people are using easy-to-remember passwords (like “123456), which makes these types of mistakes much less likely.

However, there are still some cases where users fall victim to forgetting their passwords. This usually occurs in situations where someone else has physical possession of the device or the person accidentally left the device unattended somewhere. If you find yourself in one of those scenarios, you’ll need to resort to one of two methods: Resetting the Password or Unlocking the Device via Remote Wipe. We’ll discuss both options below.

Resetting the Password

If the only thing you care about is getting back into the device, then resetting the password is probably the best option for you. The easiest way to reset a PIN code is through Apple’s iCloud backup system. Since iCloud backups contain all of your data, including the information related to your account settings, this will allow you to regain access to your device.

Tap Backup & Sync and select Turn On Backups from the list of available options. Once turned on, tap Manage Storage. Finally, tap Devices at the bottom of the page. Now you’ll see a screen similar to the one shown below. Select the device that needs to be restored and press Restore. Wait until the process is complete. Once finished, you will be able to log in to your account and retrieve your files.

Remote Wiping Your Device

Unlike the previous method, remote wiping your device removes the whole contents of the device, meaning everything stored inside of it. Although it sounds drastic, this is the most efficient way to protect your children from all data threats. When you wipe the entire device, all of its content is removed and cannot be accessed again. Even after the device was wiped, it would take time before you could install another operating system.

To perform a remote wipe, press the Erase now button. Your device will confirm the action and begin erasing all data. A progress bar will show up in the status section of the screen that displays the current percentage of completion. You should expect the whole process to complete within 40 minutes, but be sure to stay connected during this period so that you can cancel the operation at any point. The remote wipe process cannot be undone; however, since this involves removing all of your data, the chances of you doing it twice are very slim. Also, if you want to recover your files, you’d need to wait a few days.

Why not just create a new backup?

This may seem like an obvious question, but we have to ask it anyway. Why not just create a new restore point, as described above, before performing a remote wipe? First of all, this requires you to use iTunes for the first time. It’s also completely optional. As long as you know how to do it, you can always make a restore point with no problem. Secondly, even though this procedure only takes around 45 minutes, it does not give you full control over what happens when you restore your device.

That is, you cannot choose whether or not to restore certain items. For example, if you’ve backed up multiple apps and games, restoring them all automatically means that you will end up with duplicate versions. Lastly, you cannot remove these duplicate apps and games later if you change your mind.

Thus, the safest and most secure solution is to remotely erase the entire content of your device. This will help prevent anyone unauthorized to access your data. If someone else has physical possession of your phone or finds out your PIN, he/she won’t know anything about your data unless you decide to tell them. Unfortunately, there isn’t much more that can be done to protect yourself. While using two-factor authentication helps reduce risks somewhat, it still doesn’t offer 100% protection. So don’t worry too much: you should still feel confident while using your iPhone.

Conclusion

If your child forgets his/her passcode, you’re probably wondering how to get into locked iPhones without knowing the password. Of course, you’ll need to use some technical skill or software to accomplish this task. But why not make things easier on yourself by simply asking your child to provide the correct answers to your questions? With our guide, you have learned how to answer these questions correctly and easily retrieve information from your child’s iPhone safely. Once you’ve successfully unlocked your kid’s iPhone, you can then proceed to other advanced topics, such as unlocking specific devices.