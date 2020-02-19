How to transfer your WhatsApp data between Android and iPhone?

Upgrading to a new Android phone or iPhone these days can be quite hectic, considering the amount of data we have stored on our devices which needs to be transferred from one device to another whenever we make an upgrade.

Among all the applications installed on our devices, WhatsApp is a very high-priority app that is used by over 1.5 billion people actively around the world. We use the WhatsApp Messenger application for a lot of officials as well as personal conversations, therefore it is essential that we ensure to migrate complete WhatsApp data including texts, attachments, etc. while trying to transfer data between iOS, Android & Windows Phone.

So, if WhatsApp data is important to you and if you are searching about how to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone, then today we are here with several methods to do the same. Following the methods written below, you can also migrate WhatsApp data from Android to Android and iPhone to iPhone as well.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Data between Android and iPhone?

We will be taking you through different methods that can be followed to transfer WhatsApp data between Android and iPhone, as well as between Android to Android and from one iPhone to another iPhone.

Method 1: Use the “Move to iOS” Application

Apple Inc. has developed an official application named as “Move to iOS”, that allows existing Android device users to migrate all the data from their Android device to an iPhone. The application is available in the Google Play Store and can be used on any Android device.

Below are the steps to follow if you wish to move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone using the Move to iOS application.

First of all, download and install the “Move to iOS” application from the Google Play Store on to your Android device. Once installed, launch the app on your Android device. Accept the terms and conditions that are displayed on the screen. Now, you will be asked to enter a code that will either be of 6-digits or 10-digits.

For getting the code, you need to turn ON your new iPhone and progress through the setup screens. While you go through the setup procedure, you will be able to see an option that says “Move from Android”. Click on this option that proceeds with the on-screen instructions to find your code. After you get the code, go back to the Move to iOS app on your Android device and enter the code you now have. Pick the files from the Android device that you wish to transfer to your new iPhone. In this process, pick your WhatsApp Messenger data as well. Click on the “Next” button placed in the top right corner of the Move to iOS application and wait for the data transfer to complete successfully.

Once the data transfer is completed, then you should be able to access the WhatsApp data that was present on your Android device from your iPhone as well.

There are certain disadvantages to this method. The most important one being that in order to use the Move to the iOS application, your iPhone should be in its setup screen. This means that if you have already finished setting up your iPhone, then you can’t move WhatsApp from Android to iPhone using the Move to iOS application. If you still wish to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone using this application, then you will need to factory reset your iPhone and once again go through the setup process, but this will mean that any new data on your iPhone that isn’t backed up will be erased forever.

Method 2: Use WhatsApp Backup to Transfer Data

Here’s how you can utilize the backup and restore feature within your WhatsApp Messenger application to transfer data from iPhone to Android or vice versa.

Launch the WhatsApp Messenger app. Click on the three dots placed at the top right corner of the app window. From the drop-down menu, click on “Settings” and then click on “Chats”. Now, click on “Chat Backup” and then click on the green-colored “Backup” button. Wait for the backup to complete. Install WhatsApp Messenger on your new phone. Login using the same number that you used on your previous phone. During the setup screen, you will see an option to restore chat. Click on this “Restore” button and proceed with the transfer.

Viola! You have successfully finished transferring the data from your older device to the new iPhone. One important point to keep in mind is that your WhatsApp data will be backed up to your Google Drive account, therefore, the same Google account should also be logged in on your new iPhone for the restore process to occur successfully.

Method 3: Use the MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer Software

MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer is a software that you can use on both Windows and macOS machines to transfer WhatsApp data as well as backup & restore your WhatsApp. The software works flawlessly on all operating systems including Android, iOS & Windows Phone. Therefore, regardless of whether you wish to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone or Android to Android, this software can do it without any hassles.

All WhatsApp data including text messages, voice recordings, audio, video, photos, documents, etc. can be transferred or backed up using this software. The backup is done to your personal computer so that you can restore the data to any device whenever you need it.

Not just WhatsApp, but you can also transfer, backup and restore data from other popular apps such as Kik, Line, Viber, and WeChat as well.

Below are the steps to follow if you wish to transfer WhatsApp messages from Android to iPhone or Android to Android using the MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer software.

Install the MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer software on your computer and launch it. Connect both the Android and iPhone devices to the computer. On the software window, click on the option that says “WhatsApp Transfer” and after that, select the option labeled as “Transfer WhatsApp Messages”. Both the devices connected to your computer will be recognized by the MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer software. The device from which you wish to copy WhatsApp data should be the source device and the device to which you wish to transfer WhatsApp should be the target device. Now, select the WhatsApp data you wish to transfer. Click on the “Start” button placed at the bottom right corner of the window. Wait for the WhatsApp transfer to complete.

And that is all. You have finished migrating WhatsApp data to your new iPhone. The same procedure can be followed while transferring WhatsApp data from Android to Android or from iPhone to iPhone.

Final Words

We hope you found the methods mentioned in this article perform WhatsApp transfer from Android to Android or Android to iPhone or iPhone to iPhone was informative and helpful to you.

Out of all, we recommend the MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer software as it can handle all types of WhatsApp transfer including between Android and iPhone or Android and Android.