Hey! I want to transfer my chats history on WhatsApp from an old iPhone to my new iPhone 12. But, I don’t understand, how to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to iPhone without iCloud? I’m not a tech-savvy person and my iCloud is full of photos and I cannot use it to backup now. Please help!

Although iCloud is the official way to backup and transfer WhatsApp, it will occupy our storage space. Moreover, we meet the iCloud backup stuck/restore stuck/couldn’t restore chat history problem a lot because using iCloud require a really stable network, makes it even harder to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone using iCloud.

If you are wondering about other ways to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to iPhone, then you have found the right place. We have listed 3 solutions in terms of time efficiency, security and ease of use for your needs.

iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp is a WhatsApp transfer tool to help you transfer WhatsApp data easily from iPhone to iPhone or Android in a few clicks. The WhatsApp data will be transferred directly from your source iPhone to the destination one, have no effect on your other apps data. The best part is that it is the first tool in the market that supports both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business. Besides, you can use it to back up WhatsApp messages on iPhone/Android to a computer without overwriting the old backup files, and then restore them to another Android device or iPhone without OS restrictions, or export the WhatsApp chats to your computer.

This tool has been trusted and recommended by many reputable sites such as Macworld, Make Use Of, etc.

Why iTransor for WhatsApp is Better than iCloud/iTunes?

Directly transfer whole WhatsApp data (including images, media, and attached files) from iPhone to iPhone without affecting any other apps on your iPhones .

. Not only works for iPhone to iPhone transfer, but also iPhone to Android, Android to iPhone and Android to Android as well, so it will not be any problem if you want to switch your phone again.

Unlike iCloud, it is totally free to back up the whole WhatsApp message without storage limitation .

to back up the whole WhatsApp message . It’s faster. iTransor for WhatsApp doesn’t require a network, so the success rate is higher and it will be easier and faster to achieve WhatsApp backup, restore and transfer.

Support all versions of the iOS firmware (including iOS 14).

Here are the steps iTransor for WhatsApp can efficiently help you with your requirements:

Step 1: Install and launch the latest version of iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp on your computer and hit on ‘Transfer WhatsApp between Devices‘. Then get both your source and destination iPhone connected through USB cables. Once the devices get detected by the software, tap on the ‘Transfer‘ button.

Step 2: Your WhatsApp data will then be transferred from the source iPhone to the target one. When the transfer process is complete, you will be able to read the WhatsApp messages on the new iPhone.

Method 2. Transfer WhatsApp From iPhone to iPhone Using iTunes

If you don’t mind transferring all the phone data including all apps, music, contacts, and messages, you can also just back up your source iPhone and restore that backup to your destination one using iTunes. The steps are very simple, but note that the existing data on your new iPhone will be overwritten.

Here are the steps to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to iPhone using iTunes. We are going to explain the backup process first and then the restoring part.

Step 1: Get the latest version of iTunes on your computer and then connect the old iPhone using a USB cable.

Step 2: Tap on the device icon from the top of the iTunes interface and go to the ‘Summary‘ tab.

Step 3: Under the ‘Backup‘ section, choose ‘This computer‘ to back up the data and then click ‘Back Up now‘. Your old iPhone data will get backed up now.

Step 4: Next, disconnect the source iPhone and exit iTunes. Re-launch iTunes and connect your target iPhone to which you wish to restore the data, and repeat step 2.

Step 5: Push the ‘Restore Backup‘ button this time and then select the recent backup file from the drop-down list. Lastly, tap ‘Restore‘ and wait for the process to complete.

Method 3. Email the WhatsApp Chat History to Yourself

Here is the third alternative to help you transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to iPhone without iCloud. Follow the steps to email your WhatsApp chats to yourself:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your iPhone and tap on a particular group or individual chat.

Step 2: Go to the Group Info/Contact Info by tapping the contact or group name at the top. Scroll down to find the ‘Export Chat‘ option and click it. You’ll now be asked to choose from ‘Attach Media’ or ‘Without Media’, select the one you prefer.

Step 3: Lastly, you need to provide the recipient email ID and click ‘Send’. The mail body will contain a text file attachment of the chat.

Note: Emailing chats will only transfer WhatsApp in a text format for your preview. And you cannot restore those chats to your new iPhone.

Comparison of the Methods Above

To help you find out the most suitable method, we made a comparison table of the methods above.

via iTransor for WhatsApp via iTunes via Email Chat Direct Transfer Yes No No Transferred Data Type All WhatsApp data All iPhone data WhatsApp chats & media files Complexity Easy Complicated Easy but require manual works Bulk Transfer Yes Yes No

You can download the free trial version to back up/view your WhatsApp data, if you want to transfer WhatsApp, export the backups to a computer, you will have to buy the full version. iMyFone is offering up to 60% off discount for students on the software. Why not give it a try?