Is your Firestick running slow? Believe me, we all know how frustrating that can be. The third-generation Firesticks have seen improvements in their processors, but even then they are not powerful devices, and experiencing slow speed is not uncommon.

The device does come with fancy features such as Alexa Voice Remote, Dolby Atmos Audio, and support for a 1080p video stream.

Amazon has upgraded the interface of FireStick as well with a more modern and sleek design. These changes and graphics do take a toll on the performance. Some common Amazon Fire TV Stick performance issues include:

Sudden app crashes

Video lags

Low video quality

Slow-motion video

Sound sync issues

Long buffering times and loading

In this guide, we will discuss some effective ways to speed up your Amazon Fire TV Stick and get maximum performance.

1. Use a VPN

If you are experiencing lengthy video loading time and buffering, chances are there is no issue with your Firestick, but your ISP. Your ISP might have throttled your speeds. The best way to counter that is to use a VPN and mask your IP address which hides your online activities from your ISP.

To get started, you can read this easy guide on how to use a VPN on Firestick:

Once you have connected to a VPN server, your ISP cannot see what you are doing online or the websites you visit. This way you can bypass ISP throttling. Other than that, using a VPN, you can also access geo-restricted streaming platforms on your Firestick like Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube TV, Hotstar, and many more.

2. Restart your Fire TV Stick

Most users keep their Firestick running all the time. Just like a PC, it’s best to restart your Firestick from time to time to refresh things. To do that, you can either unplug the Firestick and plug it back in after a few minutes, or you can simply restart your Firestick, here’s how:

Hold the Home button

Select Settings > Device

Click Restart.

3. Delete unused apps

Most apps and add-ons take a lot of space, slowing down your Firestick, as they keep running in the background. If you are not using most apps, make sure to uninstall them and only keep the ones that you want. Follow the steps below to uninstall apps from your Fire TV Stick:

Hold the Home button.

Select Settings > Applications.

Select Manage Installed Applications.

Choose the app you want to delete.

Click Uninstall > and Uninstall again to confirm.

Uninstalling apps frees up a lot of space, giving a breathing room to Firestick.

4. Force stop apps

There are some apps that come pre-installed into the Firestick, and cannot be uninstalled. The problem with these apps is that they keep running in the background and some are of no use to you.

To stop these apps from running in the background, just follow the steps outlined above. Instead of selecting Uninstall, just choose Force stop.

This way, the app will no longer be running in the background and it will not weigh down your Firestick.

5. Clear cache and data

The basic rule of speeding up a sluggish device is to clear cache and cookies. The same goes for Amazon Fire TV Stick. When you are uninstalling apps, you will also see the options of Clear data and Clear cache.

You can clear the cache of apps that you are using and the ones you don’t use often. It will free up space and will prevent forced stopped apps from automatically reloading.

6. Disable features that you don’t need

As mentioned above, Firestick has a lot of features that you might not be using often. But the problem is that these features are enabled by default, so you will need to disable them manually. Disabling such features will not only speed up your Fire TV Stick but will also improve your privacy.

Here’s how you can disable unnecessary features:

Hold the Home button

Select Settings > Application > Collect App Usage Data > select Turn Off .

Select Prime Photos > toggle off Allow guest connections . If you don’t use this feature, disable Access Prime Photos .

Select App Store and disable Automatic Updates, Notifications , and In-app purchases .

Go to Gamecircle > toggle off Share your GameCircle Nickname.

Optimize Kodi Settings

If you are only facing speed issues while using Kodi, and not with other apps, you can tweak a few settings to boost performance. You don’t need to do anything extensive as it may damage your Firestick. Simply tweak settings like CURL timeout, Kodi’s cache size, and read buffer factor.