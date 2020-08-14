You will be surprised at how easy it is to track a single person’s movements on the internet. Every site you visit is likely to be monitoring what you’re doing, and you usually agree to this when you enter the website.

Apart from being tracked by the website you’re browsing, your movements might also be followed by third-party trackers. The third-party trackers are usually there for advertising purposes. Companies use them to personalize the ads and make any displayed virtual banners as relevant to you as possible.

If you are concerned about the internet’s lack of privacy, the good news is that there is a way out, and it is called a VPN. A virtual private network lets your device create a safe connection to another network, concealing your IP address.

If you need to educate yourself on the subject, a good idea would be to visit vpncompare.co.uk. You can find all the information about the best free VPNs available on the market. Once you choose the best option, here is how to set up any VPN to your router.

Client Compatible VPN

Feel free to choose any company providing a VPN according to your preferences. However, make sure to pick a VPN client compatible router.

A VPN client compatible router lets the user set up a VPN client and later use it to securely access the rest of the internet, bypass censorship, and much more.

Once you have picked this type of VPN, you can move on to the next step, setting the VPN up to your router.

What If the Router Isn’t Ready for a VPN and How to Deal with It

It may happen that your router isn’t suitable for a VPN. Don’t panic if that is the case. There are some simple steps to make your router ready for a VPN.

Get firmware

Routers are usually VPN-capable when they have a DD-WRT firmware installed. Make sure to download the bin files for your specific router. That is vital, as the process may void your warranty or even stop the router from working.

Find Router’s IP Address

Most of the routers have their IP address displayed on a “Default Gateway” line.

Access the Router

To access the router, you will need to enter the IP address in the browser. A prompt asking for your router’s username and password should pop up. If you don’t remember them, the original ones are in the router’s manual.

Find the Firmware Install Page and Upload the DD-WRT Bin File

Make sure you are uploading the correct file for your browser. After this step, your router will have the DD-WRT onboard.

Set a Username, a Password, and Install

The DD-WRT will ask you to set a new username and password. After that, you should be able to configure the VPN.

Make sure your router has a stable internet connection. Navigate to the VPN tab and click “Enable,” then click “Start Open VPN Client.”

Congratulations, your router is now ready to accept a VPN!

When the Router Is Ready for VPN

If you have prepared your router for the VPN, or if it has been ready from the beginning, here is what you should do to install it.

Go To the Configuration Panel

Enter the router’s IP address in your browser, just like a regular URL. If you are a Windows 10 user, open the “Start” menu and type “Command Prompt” to open the program.

Here, you will have to type in “ipconfig” and press “Enter.” You will see your router’s IP address on the “Default Gateway” line.

Follow the VPN’s guidelines

Each VPN has a different setup process for different firmware. Follow your VPN’s guidelines to do the procedure correctly.

Check if your router has a good internet connection. If not, contact the support line. If it works fine, from now on, you can enjoy the VPN router!

Conclusion

Like it or not, any personal data possible to get out of a single website entry is likely to be collected by hackers, online snoopers, or companies wanting to convince you to buy their products. With that being said, it should be of the utmost importance to protect your privacy.

A great way to prevent yourself from getting hacked and snooped is to install a VPN. A VPN will let you keep a low profile and browse the internet securely.

While the necessity of a VPN is out of the question, the provider is up to you. There are numerous companies offering internet securing services and VPN options. The details of each VPN will differ, so it is best to educate yourself before choosing the best possible solution. One thing to remember is that the right VPN should be client compatible. Otherwise, it won’t work with your router.

Once you have established which VPN suits you best, it is time to install it. It may happen that the router you use is not ready for a VPN. However, taking the simple steps mentioned above will help you prepare it.