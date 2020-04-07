A VPN offers numerous benefits to anyone who uses a Windows PC. However, you might be wondering why you need a Virtual Private Network and how to set-up a VPN on a Windows PC. Well, we are going to take you through the steps needed.

We are going to take you through all the steps required to get the VPN up and running on your Windows computer, including:

Choosing a provider

Choosing a plan

Signing into your account

Downloading and installing the app

Launching the app

Connecting to the server

Opening the web browser to stream or browse

Choose a reliable VPN provider

The first step you have to take is to choose a VPN and there are many good providers out there. You can find some good providers for Windows here.

A provider should be reliable and offer a wide choice of servers worldwide. It should also offer military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, a Kill Switch, leak protection and more.

Which plan?

Once you have chosen a provider you have to decide which plan. Providers generally offer monthly, six-monthly and yearly plans with the best savings on longer term plans.

Signing in to your account

When you have chosen your provider and plan you can move on to make an account and choose a user name and password. You will need this information later so make a note of them and the activation code.

These will also be used when you want to access your user account on the provider’s website to make any changes to your account.

The next step is to choose which apps you need.

Choose which apps to download

While a VPN works extremely well on a Windows PC or tablet, you can also use it on other devices. Perhaps you have an Android smartphone or iOS one, maybe a computer running on macOS. All of these devices and more are covered by standalone apps.

However, in this case, you should head to the download page and download the app for Windows PC. At this point, you should copy the activation code from your main dashboard.

Go ahead and install the app onto your Windows PC and click the “Next” or “Continue” button on any screens that pop up during the installation. You might also have to agree to terms and conditions.

The app will tell you when the installation has finished and you can close the installation box.

Launch the app

Find the icon left over by the installation. It should be on your desktop or you can find it by clicking the “Windows” icon in the lower left corner and looking in “Programs on the Start Menu”.

Double click the icon to launch the VPN and a dashboard will open.

It will ask you to sign in so do so using the username and password you created at the time of signing up.

You will also be asked for your activation code, so paste it into the box provided.

The VPN dashboard then opens up and this is where you will choose a server.

Choose the server and connection

From the dashboard, you can choose a server. VPN providers offer a range of servers from around the world.

You can choose a server in your own country or a country close to your own if you just want to mask your IP address to remain anonymous online and enjoy the security of an encrypted tunnel.

This also works superbly if you want to torrent without the ISP finding out.

If you are visiting abroad and want to bypass censorship or geo-restrictions, you can choose a server from your home country. Along with putting you behind an encrypted tunnel, it masks your current IP address. This fools the streaming service or ISP into thinking you are in your home country so a block is not placed.

Open your web browser or streaming service

With your own IP address hidden and you residing behind one from a provider you can open up the web browser.

You can now stream or browse the internet with security and anonymity in place. Congratulations, you now know how to set-up a VPN on Windows PC.