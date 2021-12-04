There can be multiple scenarios that can trigger the need to reset the iPad to factory settings, such as continuous freezing, slow performance, apps malfunction, virus, etc. One way to reset the iPad is by using iTunes, but many users don’t prefer this approach because it is a bit complicated and can even cause further damage to the iPad if done wrongly. Therefore, the recommended way to reset the iPad is to do it without iTunes. There are multiple ways other than iTunes that can reset iPad to factory settings and this article is all about explaining those methods. So, keep reading this article to know some of the simple and quick ways to reset iPad to factory settings without iTunes.

When Should We Factory Reset iPad

Before we start discussing the methods to reset iPad, let’s have a quick look at some possible scenarios that require resetting iPad to factory settings:

You updated the OS version of the iPad and now it is malfunctioning, such as freezing, corrupted update, etc. You are giving away or selling your iPad and want to remove all your personal data. You want to remove malfunctioning apps that are impacting your iPad’s overall performance. Your iPad is locked and you don’t remember the passcode.

These are just some common reasons that most iPad users face when they want to reset iPad to factory settings. So, if you also have similar reasons or even different ones, then you can use any of the five below-mentioned methods to factory reset the iPad.

Hard Reset iPad Factory Settings without iTunes

Hard reset is a quick way to factory reset iPad without iTunes. Moreover, doing a hard reset also does not require an internet connection. Follow the below steps to hard reset iPad:

Press and hold both the “Home” button and the “Sleep/Wake” button. Keep them pressed for at least 10 seconds until you see the Apple logo on the screen. Release both buttons and wait till your iPad restarts.

3. How to Reset iPad to Factory Settings without iTunes: Third-Party Tool

Most of us like to quickly get done with the factory reset of the iPad in an efficient way. That’s why we like to introduce the click-based solution offered by Tenorshare ReiBoot. ReiBoot is an intelligent tool that can ensure error-free factory reset of iPad with its intuitive user interface. All it requires is a few minutes and some clicks to quickly reset the iPad. So, if you are looking for how to reset my iPad to factory settings instantly, then ReiBoot is the answer to it.

Follow the below steps to use ReiBoot to factory reset iPad:

Step 1. Install and launch Tenorshare ReiBoot for iOS on your computer and connect your iPad with the computer via USB cable. Afterward, click “Reset Device”.

Step 2. Select the “Factory Reset” option and then click the blue “Factory Reset” button.

Step 3. The tool now asks about the way you want to repair the device. So, select the “Deep Repair” option and then click the blue “Deep Repair” button.

Step 4. Now you have to download the firmware package based on your iPad model. So, select the path where you want to save the firmware and then click “Download”.

Step 5. Once the firmware is downloaded, click the “Start Reset” button to initiate the reset process.

Note: Doing a factory reset means it will erase all of your iPad’s data and settings. So, it is recommended to make a backup beforehand if possible.

The reset process will take a couple of minutes to complete. Wait till you see “the reset process is completed” message by the tool and then follow the on-screen instructions to access back your iPad. In this way, ReiBoot makes you factory reset your iPad with just a few simple clicks.

4. Restore iPad to Factory Settings without iTunes: Setting Panel

If your iPad is working and you can access the “Settings” app, then you can use the setting panel to initiate the factory reset on iPad. This process will even let you backup data before initiating the reset. Follow the below steps to factory reset iPad using the Settings app:

Open the “Settings” app and then click General > Erase All Content and Settings. Now select either “Erase Now” or “Backup Then Erase”. It might even ask you to enter your passcode. Afterward, click “Erase” in the pop-up window to initiate the reset process. The Apple logo will show up on the screen. So, wait till the process is completed.

Once the process completes, you will have a fresh iPad looking like you just bought it.

5. How to Restore iPad to Factory Settings without iTunes: Find My iPhone

Find My iPhone is another built-in feature that can serve as the answer for how to reset an iPad to factory settings without iTunes. All it takes is that you turn on “Find My iPad” from your iPad and then go to iCloud.com to reset it to factory settings. Follow the below steps to do it:

Open the “Settings” app, then click Your Apple ID > iCloud. From there, enable the “Find My iPad” option. Enter icloud.com/find from your browser and then sign in to your iCloud account. Click “Find iPhone”, then click “All Devices”, and select your iPad. Click “Erase iPad”.

The factory reset process will initiate on your iPad. Wait till is completed. Once done, your iPad is reset with all the data and passcode erased from it.

Conclusion

How to factory reset an iPad without iTunes is a question of hundreds of iPad users who experience any kind of malfunction as listed above. So, this article tries its best to present the easiest and reliable ways to reset iPad. You can pick any built-in method or the third-party solution provided by Tenorshare ReiBoot depending on what suits best to you. However, we do recommend that you make a backup of your iPad’s data beforehand (if possible), as the factory reset will erase all your data and settings from the iPad.