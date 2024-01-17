How To Reset a Samsung Phone With a Locked Screen

Finding yourself locked out of your Samsung device can be immensely frustrating. Whether due to a forgotten password or acquiring a used Samsung phone that’s still locked, not being able to access your device makes it practically useless.

Thankfully, there are proven techniques you can leverage to reset a locked Samsung phone back to factory settings. Completing a reset allows you to regain the usability of the device, recover your data if backed up, and set a new password you actually remember.

Resetting the phone essentially overrides the previous lock screen security, letting you wipe the slate clean. With the right approach and tools, successfully restoring access is entirely achievable. Effective options range from using in-device recovery modes to third-party Samsung unlock software.

In this article, we will guide you through different methods on how to get into a locked Samsung phone, ensuring you can regain access to your device.

Method 1: Factory Reset via Recovery Mode

When encountering issues with a Samsung phone, such as being locked out or experiencing software glitches, a factory reset via Recovery Mode often serves as a reliable solution. This section will guide you through each step, ensuring you’re well-informed and prepared for the procedure.

Recovery Mode and its Purpose

Recovery mode is an essential tool for those wondering how to unlock a locked Samsung phone. This special startup mode, available on all Android devices, offers a suite of diagnostic and resolution tools for issues that can’t be fixed within the operating system.

It’s commonly used for system updates, factory resets, installing custom ROMs, and troubleshooting. Recovery mode includes options like wiping data/factory reset, clearing cache partition, applying updates from ADB or SD cards, and more, making it a valuable resource for phone maintenance.

Step-by-Step Guide on Accessing Recovery Mode on a Samsung Phone

Now you understand Recovery Mode’s purpose, the next step is to learn how to access it.

For Samsung devices with a home button:

Power off your Samsung device by holding down the “Power” and “Volume Down” buttons.

Next, press and hold the “Power”, “Home,” and “Volume Up” buttons at the same time.

When the Samsung Logo shows up, release all the buttons.

Wait a second, and your Samsung device will boot into Samsung recovery mode.

For Samsung devices without a home button:

Hold on the “Power” and “Volume Down” buttons to shut down your phone, and release the buttons when the Samsung logo shows up.

Next, press and hold the “Power”, “Volume Up,” and “Bixby” buttons altogether.

When the Samsung logo appears, release all the buttons and wait for a second; your device will enter recovery mode.

Instructions on Performing a Factory Reset in Recovery Mode

Once in Recovery Mode, performing a factory reset is a straightforward process.

Power off the device, press and hold the buttons until you see the screen light up.

Navigate to “Wipe Data/Factory Reset” using the volume buttons and select it by pressing the power button.

Highlight “Factory Data Reset” with the volume buttons and ensure your selection by pressing the Power button.

Precautions and Considerations Before Proceeding with This Method

Must remember before initiating a factory reset via Recovery Mode, it’s imperative to consider certain precautions.

Key among these is the importance of backup your data, as a factory reset will remove all personal data from the device.

Method 2: Using Find My Mobile (Samsung account required)

Find My Mobile is a versatile feature offered by Samsung, designed to provide a safety net for your device. It’s particularly useful if a Samsung locked screen or your phone is lost or stolen or if you’re unable to access it due to a forgotten password or PIN.

With Find My Mobile, not only can you locate your device, but you also have the option to lock it or wipe its data remotely. This ensures that your personal information remains secure, and you can even import information from your lost phone remotely.

Step-by-Step Guide to Remotely Reset a Samsung Phone

Resetting your Samsung phone using Find My Mobile is straightforward:

Navigate to the Samsung Find My Mobile website using a computer or another mobile device.

Log in with your Samsung account credentials.

From your list of registered devices, select the one you wish to reset.

Choose the “Erase Data” option.

Read the provided information carefully, then confirm your choice by clicking on “Erase.”

Requirements and Prerequisites

To utilize Find My Mobile effectively, certain conditions must be met:

You must be signed into your Samsung account on the device.

The Remote Controls feature should be enabled on your phone.

A stable internet connection is required for the lost or stolen device.

Ensure that the device is linked to your Google account.

Both location services and the Find My Device setting need to be activated.

Limitations and Availability

While Find My Mobile is a powerful tool, it does have its limitations. It’s exclusive to Samsung devices and necessitates a Samsung account. The effectiveness of this feature hinges on your device being online and having location services active.

If physical access to the device is impossible, Find My Mobile can be a lifesaver for remotely resetting your phone. However, bear in mind that this action will delete all data on the device and should be considered a last resort.

Method 3: Using Android Device Manager (Google account required)

To gain access to a locked Samsung device, you can utilize Android Device Manager (ADM), a robust security feature that enables you to locate, modify the lock screen, and remotely wipe your Android device.

If you’ve previously activated ADM with your Google account on the locked phone, you can effortlessly perform a factory reset. Follow these steps to learn how to get into a locked Samsung phone using ADM:

Access ADM: Navigate to [Android Device Manager](https://google.com/android/devicemanager) and log in using the Google Account linked with the locked Samsung phone.

Navigate to [Android Device Manager](https://google.com/android/devicemanager) and log in using the Google Account linked with the locked Samsung phone.

Once on the Android Device Manager page, select your device, then click on 'Lock'. Enter a password and click 'Lock' again.

Re-enter the temporary password on your phone. Then, proceed to the Lock Screen Settings on your device and disable the temporary password.

The pre-requisites and requirements for using this method are:

The Samsung phone must be powered on and connected to the internet (Wi-Fi or mobile data).

The Samsung phone must have a Google account added and synced.

The Samsung phone must have Android Device Manager enabled in the Google Settings app.

It is important to enable remote access before the phone is locked, as this will allow the user to use Android Device Manager to reset the phone without entering the lock screen password.

Method 4: Contacting Samsung Support

In the event that all other methods to Samsung locked screen are unsuccessful, contacting Samsung Support is a viable option.

Samsung’s dedicated support team is equipped to handle various issues, including those related to locked screens. Here’s a guide on how to proceed:

Reaching Out to Samsung Support: If you’re facing a locked screen issue and other solutions have not worked, Samsung Support is your next step. They have a specialized team ready to assist with such problems.

If you're facing a locked screen issue and other solutions have not worked, Samsung Support is your next step. They have a specialized team ready to assist with such problems.

When you contact Samsung Support for help with a locked screen, be prepared to provide the model and IMEI number of your device. You'll need to explain the issue in detail. Then, carefully follow any instructions given by the support team.

Method 5: The Most Direct Way: Unlock locked Samsung with a reliable tool

One of the best methods to unlock Samsung without worrying about losing your data is by using the most reliable tool for Samsung-locked screens, Wondershare Dr.Fone. This powerful tool is a relief for anyone facing the common dilemma of forgotten screen patterns, PINs, passwords, or fingerprint recognition issues. With Dr.Fone, you can bypass these security measures on your Samsung device without the fear of data loss. Reliable tool for Samsung locked screen

Let’s discuss the unique features of Wondershare Dr.Fone.

Unlock four types of screen locks, including pattern, PIN, password, and fingerprints.

Easily bypass Google Factory Reset Protection (FRP) on various devices, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, OPPO, Realme, and Vivo, without needing a PIN code or Google account.

Simple and user-friendly, no technical expertise needed.

For older Samsung models, retain your data during the process. For other brands, data loss may occur.

Using Dr.Fone to unlock your Samsung phone is straightforward. Here is how to get into a locked Samsung phone:

Step 1. Start with Dr.Fone: Open Dr.Fone, select “Screen Unlock”, connect your Samsung phone to your PC, and choose “Unlock Android Screen.”

Step 2. Enter Download Mode: Turn off your phone, then hold the Home, Volume Down, and Power button together. Press Volume Up to enter Download Mode.

Step 3. Download Recovery Package: Dr.Fone will automatically download the necessary recovery package to your device.

Step 4. Unlock Your Phone: Once the download is complete, Dr.Fone will unlock your phone, bypassing the lock screen without any data loss.

Remember, this method is more direct, convenient, and safe than other methods, as it does not require any technical skills, backup, or factory reset. It also preserves the data and settings on the phone.

Conclusion

Regaining access to a Samsung-locked screen is achievable through various methods. Each method has its prerequisites and considerations, so choose the one that best suits your situation. Remember, resetting your phone should be a last resort due to data loss. Always keep your backup and account information updated to avoid such scenarios.