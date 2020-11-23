“A few days ago I accidentally deleted some important documents stored on an SD card. I am really worried about my all business documents and photos. Can anyone help me to recover deleted files from SD card?”

Memory card, including SD card, CF card, MicroSD card, etc., is a small and flat flash drive widely used in smartphones, digital cameras, video/audio players and many other digital devices. It can save all kinds of data such as photos, videos and documents, which makes it a simple and affordable way to extend the data storage capacity.

However, like any other data storage media, data stored on a memory card isn’t safe as well. Many factors that can erase the data stored on a memory card, such as virus infection, formatting, accidental deletion and physical damage.

But you know, if you have lost any of your data on SD card you can still recover them whether being photos, videos, audios or documents. In this post, we will teach you the step-by-step process to recover deleted files from a memory card.

How Is Memory Card Recovery Possible?

The truth is when you delete a file from the memory card, it is not permanently erased, but inaccessible from the normal path. The system will mark the sectors containing its data as available for storing new files. So until you have written new data over the sectors, there is still a chance to recover data from a memory card.

As for memory card recovery, the very first thought that comes in our mind is the technical guy that’s sitting in a shop in the market. But the price is costly, ranging from a hundred bucks. Besides, your data privacy is not 100% protected as they need to check your computer. So is there a safer and cheaper way to perform memory card recovery?

Yes, the easy, cost-effective and reliable method is using a professional data recovery tool, and I will recommend you to use AnyRecover as I have used it several times. It has successful recovered all my lost data. What’s more, the steps are easy to follow, anyone can restore files on their own. Let’s see how AnyRecover recovers data from a memory card.

Recover Deleted Files From Memory Card Quickly with AnyRecover

Step 1. Download and Install AnyRecover

The installation process is very easy and quick. Free download AnyRecover from its official website and follow the instruction to complete the installation process.

Step 2. Select the Memory Card

Connect the memory card to your computer and make sure it appears in your computer’s drive. Launch AnyRecover and select your card under the “External Removable Devices” tab. AnyRecover comes with a very professional and user-friendly design.

Step 3. Scan the Memory Card

AnyRecover will start a thorough scan on your selected drive, which may take some time depending on the size of your memory card data. You can also pause or stop this process.

Step 4. Preview and Recover Deleted Files from Memory Card

Once the scanning process is complete, AnyRecover will show all the recoverable files that were found on SD card and sort them out according to file types, which is a nice feature.

AnyRecover also provides a preview function that allows you to preview the files before recovery, so you can recover only the important data you need. Or You can directly select the files you want to restore from your SD and click on “Recover” button. All the recovered data will be stored on your preferred location.

What Else Can AnyRecover Data Recovery Do?

AnyRecover is not only limited to recover deleted files from SD card; here is the list of things it can do regarding data recovery from several devices and scenarios.

The software can recover data from USB drive, external hard drive, internal hard disk, emptied recycle bin, and many other devices.

It helps the user to recover data lost in different scenarios such as hardware failure, formatted drive, software failure, lost partition, system crash, etc.

AnyRecover supports 1000+ files of different types, including photos, videos, Word documents, excel files, PDFs and more.

AnyRecover offers a 100% safe data recovery service and doesn’t overwrite any existing data. In my opinion, it’s the most reliable software if you want to recover all your lost data.

Frequently Asked Questions about AnyRecover

Is this software safe to use?

Yes, AnyRecover is 100% safe to use and there is no need to worry about data overwriting, malware or any data breach. It will work at its best to restore your deleted data, doesn’t matter how your data was deleted or lost. Also, it’s recommended by many prestigious media so that you can trust it.

Where can I get the software?

AnyRecover is available on its official website anyrecover.com, and you can download it with one click. You can freely use the trial version and later can buy a plan according to your requirements. Always buy software’s from their original websites to get professional technical support, maintenance and updates.

Can it be used on my MacBook?

Yes, it’s available for MacBook, and it works 100% correctly without any compatibility problems. It supports the latest macOS Big Sur, as well as macOS 10.9 – 10.15.

For anyone who seeks a reliable and easy way to recover deleted files from a memory card, AnyRecover data recovery is one of the best choices. Its free trial before actually paying for it is no doubt a sweet feature.