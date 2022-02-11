Internet is the greatest technology we have in our era. We cannot imagine a life without the internet because it provides us information, connects us with the world, and keeps us up to date. Life has become very convenient with the use of the internet. We can easily connect with the world. We can do a lot without leaving the house.

There are many benefits of the internet but it comes with some risks as well. In this era of the internet, our lives have transcended totally online, we use the internet to connect with friends, for online banking, for shopping ad much more. Today’s world is very different from the past. In the past, only a handful of organizations had access to our personal information.

Today we have a lot of platforms on the internet to connect, and we should ensure that our personal information like our social media accounts passwords, our bank or credit card details, our personal data, important documents, and pictures are safe from going into the wrong hands.

There are some safety measures, which we should take to protect ourselves from getting into any trouble online.

Get internet security:

The first thing that you need to get, along with the internet services is an internet security suite. Many ISPs offer free internet security to their customers, so they can keep their gadgets protected from phishing attacks, viruses, and hackers. For instance, if you check Cox internet packages, you’ll find out that they provide free internet security with all the plans. Some companies offer internet security but they charge extra for that. Get internet security even if it costs you some extra bucks.

Use of Secure password:

While using social media always use a unique and strong password. Make sure you have different passwords for different social media and other accounts so if one gets leaked we don’t have to change all of them and our other accounts remain safe. Make sure the password is not easy to guess like your birthday etc.

Always enable two-factor authentication:

Two-factor authentication is an additional step to protect your account from unauthorized users using your account credentials. After verifying your password if it doesn’t recognize your device it sends a message to your given mobile number for verification so you will know if someone else is trying to log in to your account.

Be aware of random file attachments & links:

This is one of the most common ways to hack and spread viruses. Be cautious before clicking a link sent from strangers or even friends because they might not be aware that it’s a trap so be careful always before doing it.

Be aware of phishing scams:

Be aware of phishing scams while making any online purchase or transferring any amount through online accounts. Never give your credit card, PayPal, and other bank details over the phone without being sure that you are providing the information to the right person. These scams are very common as people fall for these scammers easily.

Login activity:

Keep an eye on your login activity to make sure someone else isn’t using your account. If you are using your social media or other accounts from any other device or place, make sure you always log out. Do not use public computers because they are not safe. If you get an email or message asking your approval to log in to your account immediately, change your password.

Sharing things on the internet:

If you are an active social media user then make sure you share your data like personal information, mobile numbers, pictures, etc. with only people you know. Double-check everyone and everything before adding anyone to your social accounts and sharing any personal data with them. Making fake accounts is very common and people can easily manipulate your data and use it in the wrong way. Always check your privacy settings before uploading anything.

Do not use Free Wi-Fi:

Hackers can spy on you by using the available Wi-Fi, so do not use open or free Wi-Fi. You don’t know about the security of that Wi-Fi. Someone might be stealing or spying on your data without you knowing, so it’s highly suggested not to use the free Wi-Fi.

Online shopping scams:

In this era of the internet and social media, online shopping is very convenient for people with a busy schedule, but it comes with a lot of risks. Always shop from the original websites, always check the reviews of the seller, and do not give personal information, if possible always go for the cash on delivery option rather than paying in advance online.

Install an antivirus:

Keep your software updated and install the latest and most efficient anti-virus programs on your computer. An effective antivirus protects against these and many other kinds of malware. These antivirus programs look for any suspicious links or websites that might have any viruses. Also explore the security tools that you have and detect any unwanted or suspicious apps, files, attachments, etc.

Turn off Save Password Option:

Turn off save passwords options in the browsers and mobiles. Even if someone steals your mobile or computer, they won’t have access to your private social and bank accounts. Try to remember your passwords rather than relying on the save password option.

Summing it up

Internet is no less than a blessing but every technology has its pros and cons and comes with multiple threats. To secure yourself from internet threats, follow the above safety measure and have a safe and secure internet experience.